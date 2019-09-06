Genprex (GNPX) Featured in NetworkNewsAudio Publication Discussing Lung Cancer and Gene Therapy Treatments





NEW YORK, Sept. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio - Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) announces the availability of a NetworkNewsAudio publication titled "Gene Therapy Treatments Offer Hope for Cancer Patients."



To hear the NetworkNewsWire Audio version, visit: http://nnw.fm/Bqm4W

To read the full editorial, visit: http://nnw.fm/k9gI7

Recent developments in gene therapy hold out hope for the treatment of a wide range of diseases, including fatal lung cancer.

Imagined in the 1970s and first carried out in the 1980s, gene therapy is one of the newest frontiers in medicine. The therapy involves the delivery of nucleic acids, the tiny building blocks of life, into human cells. This can rewrite the genetics of cells, removing parts that are causing ill health and strengthening those that fight disease.

A number of companies have emerged with the aim of applying gene therapy to specific diseases. For example, Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) specializes in tackling non-small cell lung cancer through its developmental drug Oncoprex(TM).

About Genprex Inc.

Genprex Inc. is a clinical stage gene therapy company developing potentially life-changing technologies for cancer patients, based upon a unique proprietary technology platform, including Genprex's initial product candidate, Oncoprex™ immunogene therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Genprex's platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities. Oncoprex has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell-signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis, or programmed cell death, in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells. Oncoprex has also been shown to block mechanisms that create drug resistance. Visit the company's web site at www.genprex.com or follow Genprex on Twitter at twitter.com/genprex, Facebook at facebook.com/genprexinc and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/genprex.

About NetworkNewsAudio

Forward-Looking Statements

Source: Genprex, Inc.