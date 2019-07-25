Quantcast

GenMark Diagnostics to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


CARLSBAD, Calif., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK), a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems, today announced that the company plans to participate in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference in Boston, MA.

GenMark's management is scheduled to present on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 2:00pm ET. Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast at ir.genmarkdx.com.  

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark's ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections.  For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

