GenMark Diagnostics Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for August 5, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


CARLSBAD, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter earnings results after market close on Monday, August 5, 2019. Management will hold a conference call to review the company's financial performance starting at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. website at www.genmarkdx.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial (877) 312-5847 (US/Canada) or (253) 237-1154 (International) and use the conference ID number 7472679 approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

ABOUT GENMARK DIAGNOSTICS

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) is a leading provider of multiplex molecular diagnostic solutions designed to enhance patient care, improve key quality metrics, and reduce the total cost-of-care. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® and ePlex® systems are designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with compact, easy-to-use workstations and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. GenMark's ePlex: The True Sample-to-Answer Solution™ is designed to optimize laboratory efficiency and address a broad range of infectious disease testing needs, including respiratory, bloodstream, and gastrointestinal infections. For more information, visit www.genmarkdx.com.

