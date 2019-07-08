Genmab Announces Positive Topline Results in the Phase II GRIFFIN Study of Transplant Eligible, Newly Diagnosed Patients with Multiple Myeloma Treated with Daratumumab in Combination with Lenalidomide, Bortezomib, and Dexamethasone





Company Announcement

Topline data from the randomized Phase II GRIFFIN study in transplant eligible, newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma treated with daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone met the study's primary endpoint with a higher percentage of stringent complete response in the daratumumab arm as compared with patients who received lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone alone

Copenhagen, Denmark; July 8, 2019 -Genmab A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen:GEN) announced today that topline data from the Phase II GRIFFIN (MMY2004) study of newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma eligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT), who were treated with daratumumab in combination with lenalidomide, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (VRd), met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a higher percentage of stringent complete responses (sCR) than patients who received VRd alone. Specifically, the topline data showed that 42.4% of patients treated with daratumumab in combination with VRd achieved a sCR, compared to 32.0% of patients who received VRd alone, with an odds ratio of 1.57 (95% CI: 0.87 - 2.82, p=0.1359, exceeding the statistical significance at the pre-set 2-sided alpha level of 0.2). Secondary endpoints, including the results of the minimal residual disease (MRD) analysis, supported the primary endpoint favoring daratumumab in combination with VRd.

Overall, the safety profile of daratumumab in combination with VRd was consistent with the safety profile for each therapy separately, which has been reported from previous studies with the VRd regimen as well as previous studies with daratumumab.

Further analysis of the safety and efficacy data is ongoing, and Janssen Biotech, Inc., which licensed daratumumab from Genmab in 2012, plans to submit additional data for presentation at an upcoming medical conference.

"The data from the Phase II GRIFFIN trial underlines the potential of daratumumab when used in combination with VRd and supports Janssen's decision to start the PERSEUS and CEPHEUS Phase III studies of daratumumab in combination with VRd for certain frontline multiple myeloma indications," said Jan van de Winkel, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Genmab. "This data also builds on the efficacy and safety data for daratumumab as a frontline treatment for transplant-eligible multiple myeloma patients as seen in the CASSIOPEIA Phase III study in which newly diagnosed patients with multiple myeloma who were candidates for ASCT were treated with daratumumab combined with an immune-modulatory drug and a proteasome inhibitor."

About the GRIFFIN (MMY2004) study

This Phase II trial (NCT02874742) is a randomized, open label, parallel assignment study that included 223 patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who were eligible for high-dose chemotherapy and autologous stem cell treatment. Patients were randomized to receive either daratumumab plus lenalidomide, bortezomib and dexamethasone, or lenalidomide, bortezomib and dexamethasone alone. The primary endpoint of the study is the number of patients who achieve sCR by the end of the consolidation treatment.

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is an incurable blood cancer that starts in the bone marrow and is characterized by an excess proliferation of plasma cells.1 Multiple myeloma is the third most common blood cancer in the U.S., after leukemia and lymphoma.2 Approximately 26,000 new patients were expected to be diagnosed with multiple myeloma and approximately 13,650 people were expected to die from the disease in the U.S. in 2018.3 Globally, it was estimated that 160,000 people were diagnosed and 106,000 died from the disease in 2018.4 While some patients with multiple myeloma have no symptoms at all, most patients are diagnosed due to symptoms which can include bone problems, low blood counts, calcium elevation, kidney problems or infections.5

About DARZALEX®(daratumumab)

DARZALEX® (daratumumab) intravenous infusion is indicated for the treatment of adult patients in the United States: in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant; in combination with bortezomib, melphalan and prednisone for the treatment of patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant; in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib and dexamethasone, for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy; in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least two prior therapies, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor (PI); and as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least three prior lines of therapy, including a PI and an immunomodulatory agent, or who are double-refractory to a PI and an immunomodulatory agent.6 DARZALEX is the first monoclonal antibody (mAb) to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval to treat multiple myeloma. DARZALEX is indicated in Europe in combination with bortezomib, melphalan and prednisone for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant; for use in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib and dexamethasone, for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy; and as monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, whose prior therapy included a PI and an immunomodulatory agent and who have demonstrated disease progression on the last therapy. The option to split the first infusion of DARZALEX over two consecutive days has been approved in both Europe and the United States. In Japan, DARZALEX is approved in combination with lenalidomide and dexamethasone, or bortezomib and dexamethasone, for treatment of adults with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. DARZALEX is the first human CD38 monoclonal antibody to reach the market. For more information, visit www.DARZALEX.com.

Daratumumab is a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody (mAb) that binds with high affinity to the CD38 molecule, which is highly expressed on the surface of multiple myeloma cells. Daratumumab triggers a person's own immune system to attack the cancer cells, resulting in rapid tumor cell death through multiple immune-mediated mechanisms of action and through immunomodulatory effects, in addition to direct tumor cell death, via apoptosis (programmed cell death).6,7,8,9,10

Daratumumab is being developed by Janssen Biotech, Inc. under an exclusive worldwide license to develop, manufacture and commercialize daratumumab from Genmab. A comprehensive clinical development program for daratumumab is ongoing, including multiple Phase III studies in smoldering, relapsed and frontline multiple myeloma settings and in amyloidosis. Additional studies are ongoing or planned to assess the potential of daratumumab in other malignant and pre-malignant diseases, such as NKT-cell lymphoma, B-cell and T-cell ALL. Daratumumab has received two Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the U.S. FDA, for multiple myeloma, as both a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies.

About Genmab

Genmab is a publicly traded, international biotechnology company specializing in the creation and development of differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Founded in 1999, the company has two approved antibodies, DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for the treatment of certain multiple myeloma indications, and Arzerra® (ofatumumab) for the treatment of certain chronic lymphocytic leukemia indications. Daratumumab is in clinical development for additional multiple myeloma indications, other blood cancers and amyloidosis. A subcutaneous formulation of ofatumumab is in development for relapsing multiple sclerosis. Genmab also has a broad clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline. Genmab's technology base consists of validated and proprietary next generation antibody technologies - the DuoBody® platform for generation of bispecific antibodies, the HexaBody® platform, which creates effector function enhanced antibodies and the HexElect® platform, which combines two co-dependently acting HexaBody molecules to introduce selectivity while maximizing therapeutic potency. The company intends to leverage these technologies to create opportunities for full or co-ownership of future products. Genmab has alliances with top tier pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. For more information visit www.genmab.com.

