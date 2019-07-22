Quantcast

Genesis HealthCare to Release Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 8, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019


KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) (Genesis or the Company), one of the nation's largest providers of post-acute care, today announced that it expects to release its second quarter ended June 30, 2019 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8, 2019. A conference call and webcast will also be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. To participate in the call, interested parties may dial (855) 849-2198 or listen to a live webcast and replay of the call on the Company's website at http://www.genesishcc.com/investor-relations.

About Genesis HealthCare

Genesis HealthCare (NYSE:GEN) is a holding company with subsidiaries that, on a combined basis, comprise one of the nation's largest post-acute care providers with approximately 400 skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living communities in 29 states nationwide. Genesis subsidiaries also supply rehabilitation and respiratory therapy to approximately 1,200 healthcare providers in 46 states, the District of Columbia and China.  References made in this release to "Genesis," "the Company," "we," "us" and "our" refer to Genesis HealthCare and each of its wholly-owned companies. Visit our website at www.genesishcc.com.

CONTACT: Investor Relations

Lori Mayer, Genesis HealthCare

610-925-2000

Source: Genesis Administrative Services LLC

