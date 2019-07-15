Generex Biotechnology Subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix Sponsors APMA Annual Scientific Meeting





Olaregen Silver Sponsorship



Dr. Lois Chandler, PhD Presents Excellagen Research as Keynote Speaker at Wound Care Symposium



Rapid Acceleration of Healing with Wound Conforming, Native Structural Matrix - New Alternative to Sheet-Based Skin Substitutes

MIRAMAR, Fla., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- /PRNewswire/--Generex Biotechnology Corporation (OTCQB:GNBT) is pleased to announce that the company's subsidiary Olaregen Therapeutix, an emerging regenerative medicine company was a Silver Sponsor of the American Podiatric Medicine Association (APMA) annual scientific meeting held in Salt Lake City, Utah from July 11 - 14, 2019. Founded in 1912, the APMA is the leading resource for foot and ankle health information, and the annual scientific meeting is the premier forum for the dissemination of education, research results, and new product innovations in podiatric medicine.

Olaregen sponsored one of the APMA's leading educational programs: Saturday July 13th, Rapid Acceleration of Healing with Wound Conforming, Native Structural Matrix - New Alternative to Sheet-Based Skin Substitutes. Dr. Lois Chandler, PhD, the inventor of Excellagen wound conforming matrix presented the keynote address. The program was attended by over 100 APMA physicians and was highly interactive with great interest in the clinical efficacy and ease of use of Excellagen.

Olaregen also had a large exhibit at the APMA meeting, highlighting the use of Excellagen® for wound management and providing education and demonstrations for the attendees, which included thousands of foot and ankle physicians, assistants, and related foot and ankle professionals.

"We are proud of our strong relationship with the APMA, and we are happy to sponsor these important scientific sessions to disseminate cutting edge research results on regenerative medicine to the podiatry community," said Anthony J. Dolisi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Olaregen and Chief Commercial Officer for Generex, "The APMA has awarded their coveted Seal of Approval to Excellagen, and we look forward to building our relationship and continuing our support of the Association's goals to improve the practice of podiatric medicine."

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

Our newly formed, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuGenerex Distribution Solutions (NDS), integrates our MSO network with a pharmacy network, clinical diagnostic lab, durable medical equipment company (DME-IQ) and dedicated call center.

About Olaregen Therapeutics

Olaregen Therapeutix, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that fill unmet needs in the current wound care market. Generex aims to provide advanced healing solutions that substantially improve medical outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care. Olaregen's first product introduction, Excellagen (flowable dermal matrix) is a topically applied product for dermal wounds and other indications. Excellagen is a FDA 510K cleared device for a broad array of dermal wounds, including partial and full thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, chronic vascular ulcers, tunneled/undermined wounds, surgical wounds (donor sites/ grafts, post-Mohs surgery, post-laser surgery, podiatric, wound dehiscence), trauma wounds (abrasions, lacerations, second-degree burns and skin tears) and draining wounds, enabling Olaregen to market Excellagen in multiple vertical markets. Additionally, Excellagen can serve as an Enabling Delivery Platform for pluripotent stem cells, antimicrobial agents, small molecule drugs, DNA-Based Biologics, conditioned cell media and peptides. Olaregen's initial focus will be in advanced wound care including diabetic foot ulcers (DFU), venous leg ulcers and pressure ulcers. Future products focusing on innovative therapies in bone and joint regeneration comprise the current pipeline. Generex's mission is to become a significant force in regenerative medicine and advance the science of healing.

About our Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB)

This a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) that specializes in the sale, marketing, and distribution of innovative medical products through a nationwide network of veteran owned distribution services.

About Pantheon Medical

Pantheon Medical is a manufacturer of a physician friendly, "all-in-one", integrated kit that includes plates, screws, and tools required for orthopedic surgeons and podiatrists conducting foot and ankle surgeries. Generex is developing and submitting several new product lines to the FDA which will include cannulated surgical screws, plates, and implants.

About MediSource Partners

MediSource Partners is a 10-year-old private company, currently contracted with over 25 vendors (including Pantheon Medical) for nationwide distribution of implants and devices for spine, hips, knees, foot, ankle, hand, and wrist surgeries. Additional product lines include biologics (blood, bone, tissue, stem cells), durable medical equipment, and soft goods. Generex also supplies kits to process bone marrow aspirates and platelet rich plasma biologics at the time of surgery.

