Generation NEXT Pilots Print Mates™ Photo Printing Kiosks at Kroger Supermarkets





Robotic Photo Printing Kiosk to Debut at select Atlanta Stores

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:VEND) announced today a pilot with The Kroger Company's Atlanta Division for Generation NEXT's subsidiary, Print Mates™ digital photo printing kiosks. The pilot phase will measure consumer engagement and response to the Print Mates™ kiosks, designed to reinvent the premium-quality photo printing experience by making it fast, fun, and inexpensive to get your photos "out of your phone and into your home."

Kroger is the Nation's largest supermarket chain with over 2,760 supermarkets and multi-department stores. Kroger proves time and again its willingness to engage in the latest technology and forward-thinking ways that improve customers' shopping experience. With new partnerships developed in the past year including both Microsoft's new smart technology system and Ocado's first automated robot warehouse, Kroger is leading the grocery and supermarket segment into the future.

Print Mates easy-to-use, touchscreen kiosks allow customers to instantly, easily and cost-effectively print high-quality photos directly from their smartphones or favorite social media and cloud storage accounts. They can also conveniently order other photo products, décor, and gifts ranging from fridge magnets, frames and posters, to jumbo-sized prints, beautiful canvases and wood prints. All products are conveniently shipped to their home in as little as one day.

"At Generation NEXT we're committed to bringing consumers the next level of convenience through innovation, and we're thrilled to pilot our latest innovative solutions, Print Mates kiosks at supermarket titan Kroger," said Nick Yates, CEO of Generation NEXT. "Kroger is the epitome of in-store innovation and technology, and we are honored they recognize our new approach to photography development as something their customers will benefit from."

"Kroger is always looking for ways to offer our shoppers more from our stores. We are a Company that embraces technology that empowers our customers and provides them with amazing in-store experiences. We are eager and optimistic to see how Print Mates performs in our Kroger store locations," said Felix Turner, corporate affairs manager for Kroger's Atlanta Division.

Print Mates unattended kiosks will launch at the following Kroger, Atlanta locations:

Kroger Supermarket | 2452 Morosgo Way, Atlanta, GA 30324

Kroger Supermarket | 5550 Bethelview Rd., Cumming, GA 30040

Kroger Supermarket | 6001 Cumming Hwy, Buford, GA 30518

Kroger Supermarket | 2875 N. Decatur Rd., Decatur, GA 30033

Kroger Supermarket | 800 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

For more information about Generation NEXT's Print Mates, please visit www.printmates.com.

About Print Mates ™

Print Mates™ unattended kiosks are designed to reinvent the premium-quality photo printing experience by making it fast, fun, and inexpensive to get your photos "out of your phone into your hand." Customers love using the Print Mates™ Kiosk because they can instantly, easily and cost-effectively print high-quality photos directly from their smartphones or through their favorite social media (Facebook, Instagram, Google Photos, Dropbox and Flickr) photo sharing, or cloud storage accounts in six different sizes of prints in just seconds. www.printmates.com

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT is a full-scale developer of robotics, automation, and AI innovations and technologies. We create, develop and manufacture innovative robotic vending concepts that enhance the delivery, engagement and customer experience through innovation. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol OTCBB: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. is parent company to Reis and Irvy's, Inc. and Print Mates, Inc.www.gennextbrands.com

ABOUT KROGER

At The Kroger Co., we are dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human SpiritTM. The Company focuses its charitable efforts on hunger relief, K-12 education, women's health initiatives and local organizations in the communities it serves. Kroger's Atlanta Division is headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., and is one of the Southeast's largest retail grocery chains with more than 184 stores, covering Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

