Generation Next Announces July Results, Management Reorganization, and Cost Reduction Plan / Path to Profit





SAN DIEGO, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Generation Next Franchise Brands (OTC.BB - VEND) announced several moves which support the Company's objectives to increase cash flow, raise capital, and increase its Reis & Irvy's kiosk production.

The details provided by the Company include:

Expanding the Board of Directors through a search for two additional independent members with a goal of forming a Board comprised of a majority of independent Directors

Effective September 1, appointing current CFO, Ryan Polk, as interim-CEO and the Founder and CEO, Nick Yates assuming the position of Vice President Sales and Marketing

Reducing compensation for executive management

Eliminating 40% of the current payroll expense

Streamlining marketing, research and development budgets

Forming a new partnership with First Apex International further improving investor relations capabilities

"Raising capital, adding strategic insights, and increasing governance are critical objectives for us during the next 90 days. This starts with the addition of two new Independent Directors and selecting the right partner to help us engage the capital markets," said Yates. "We have blazed a new trail in unattended food retail and have attracted strong interest from franchise operators and high-profile national retail hosts. This model is sound, and we have a huge backlog of revenues to both recognize and help us attract the right kind of finance partner. We are all very eager to move into this phase of the Company's growth and evolution."

Yates will have the opportunity to now focus entirely on developing new unattended retail platforms and leading both sales and marketing of the existing Reis & Irvy's and Print Mates brands. The Company noted that Polk will retain his CFO responsibilities and that the Company expects to announce the two Board Nominees before the end of September. The expanded Board will be responsible for naming a permanent CEO. The Company is currently assembling a slate of promising candidates.

The expense reductions are estimated to decrease selling, general, and administrative expenses by $3 to $4 million annually. The position eliminations were communicated to employees this week.

Some additional highlights for the month of July include:

Secured 41 new US locations for Reis & Irvy's franchisees

Booked 22 new Reis & Irvy's franchises in seven new franchise contracts worth $1.2 million in deferred revenues (averaging $54,500 per franchise)

Installed 35 unattended retail kiosks allowing revenue recognition of approximately $1.5 million

The Company received the following press mentions during July.

About Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc.

Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc., based in San Diego, California, is a publicly traded company on the OTC Markets trading under the symbol OTCBB: VEND. Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. develops, distributes, and operates unattended retail platforms through the subsidiaries of Reis and Irvy's, Inc., Print Mate Kiosks, Inc. and 19 Degrees, Inc. the managing partner of 19 Degrees Corporate Service LLC.

About Reis & Irvy's, Inc.

Reis & Irvy's, Inc. is a subsidiary franchise concept of Generation NEXT Franchise Brands, Inc. ( VEND ). Launched in early 2016, the revolutionary Reis & Irvy's Vending Robot serves seven different flavors of frozen yogurt, ice cream, sorbets and gelatos, a choice of up to six custom toppings and to customers within 60 seconds or less at the point of sale. The unique franchise opportunity has since established itself as a high-demand product and currently showcases a franchise network both domestically as well as internationally.

www.reisandirvys.com



About Print Mates

Print Mates™ was formed by a team of entrepreneurs, engineers, and photography professionals in San Diego that are on a mission to reinvent the premium-quality photo printing experience by making it fast, fun, and inexpensive to get your photos "out of your phone and into your hand" with the Print Mates™ Kiosk - and creating a golden opportunity for retailers in the process.

Print Mates'™ easy-to-use, patented touchscreen kiosks are promising to close the loop on the consumer photo lifecycle, as well as drive much-needed foot traffic to traditional brick-and-mortar businesses ranging from supermarkets, grocery and drug stores to big box retailers, shopping malls, family fun centers, hotels, airports and more.

The company began a nationwide expansion in 2019 by offering retailers, business owners and forward-thinking retailers across the country an opportunity to own a piece of an emerging multi-billion dollar industry.

Print Mates™ Kiosks and ever-expanding product line of photographic decor, gifts, prints and accessories are proudly Made in the USA.

www.printmates.com



About First Apex International

First Apex International is a global investor relations firm focused on providing a wide range of investor relations services to middle market and emerging growth public and private companies utilizing industry best practices. FAI works closely with their clients, ensuring they are provided with a comprehensive strategy and the right tools in the development of their investor relations programs. With a team of dedicated professionals, FAI designs and implements a customized plan to achieve client results and meet specific needs and capital markets objectives in a cost-effective manner.

