GENE SIMMONS ABDICATES ROLE AS CHIEF EVANGELIST OFFICER FOR INVICTUS





Vancouver, B.C., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("Invictus" or the "Company") (TSXV: GENE; OTCQX: IVITF; FRA: 8IS2) announced today that rock icon and marketing and branding innovator Gene Simmons has abdicated his position as the Company's Chief Evangelist Officer.



"It has been a pleasure to work with Gene. He has been a valuable asset to the Company," said Trevor Dixon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Invictus. "Gene has pledged his ongoing support of the Company, its leadership and its new direction."

Mr. Simmons continues to be a shareholder in Invictus.

"I have enjoyed my time with Invictus," said Mr. Simmons. "I remain a big fan!"

On Behalf of the Board

Trevor Dixon

Chief Executive Officer

Investor Relations 1-844-800-6086

E-Mail: connect@invictus-md.com

About Invictus

Invictus is a global cannabis company with a focus on the Canadian cannabis space, offering a selection of products under a wide range of cannabinoid profiles that fit the demand of the Company's medical clients and retail customers. The Company's integrated sales approach is defined by five pillars of distribution including medical, adult-use, international, Licensed Producer to Licensed Producer and sales to provinces.

To meet growing demand, Invictus is expanding its cultivation footprint with three cannabis production facilities licensed under the Cannabis Act, which replaced the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations in Canada. Invictus' wholly-owned subsidiary, Acreage Pharms Ltd.'s ("Acreage") Phase I and Phase II facilities are in full production and Acreage is completing its Phase III cultivation facility. AB Laboratories Inc., a company which is a 50% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues its cultivation facility expansion. Invictus' wholly owned subsidiary 0989561 B.C. Ltd. (dba Canandia Bioceuticals) Delta facility is a licensed producer and has received its sales license issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. Another of Invictus' wholly owned subsidiaries, 2015059 Alberta Ltd. (dba Leaf Wise), continues to connect medical clients to physicians for medical cannabis and to Invictus' fully licensed cannabis producers under the Cannabis Act. Future Harvest Development Ltd., a company which is a 82.5% owned subsidiary of Invictus continues to produce high-quality fertilizer and nutrients which are supplied to licensed cannabis producers. Invictus is targeting up to 50 percent of production to medical cannabis. Invictus drives sustainable long-term shareholder value by continuing to develop Invictus' Canadian production of medical and recreational cannabis products. For more information visit www.invictus-md.com.

# # #



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Kathy Love Invictus MD Strategies Corp.kathy@invictus-md.com

Source: Invictus