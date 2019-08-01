Quantcast

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast


NEW YORK, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss the Company's results for the second quarter of 2019 on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and include a slide presentation. The Company will issue financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after the close of market trading.

What: Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call
   
When: Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
   
Where: There are two ways to access the call:
   
  Dial-in: 334-323-0501 or 800-353-6461; Passcode: 3272187
   
  Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to ensure a prompt start to the call.
   
  For live webcast and slide presentation: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

If you are unable to participate at this time, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820. Enter the code 3272187 to access the audio replay. The webcast will also be archived on the Company's website: http://www.gencoshipping.com.

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited transports iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along worldwide shipping routes. As of August 1, 2019, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's fleet consists of 17 Capesize, two Panamax, six Ultramax, 20 Supramax and 13 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 5,075,000 dwt and an average age of 9.5 years.

CONTACT:

Apostolos Zafolias

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550

Source: Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GNK




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8291.90
116.48  ▲  1.42%
DJIA 27123.82
259.55  ▲  0.97%
S&P 500 3007.36
26.98  ▲  0.91%
Data as of Aug 1, 2019 | 11:14AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar