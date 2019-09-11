Gear4 Reveals Protective and Stylish Cases for All-New Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max



D3O® Technology Offers Shock and Impact Protection for a Slim, Yet Stylish Case

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gear4®, a ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) brand and the U.K.'s No. 1 smartphone case brand1, today introduced seven cases for the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max, all engineered with D3O® technology to safeguard from unexpected drops. From the Oxford Eco case made using recycled plastic, to the playful, neon colors of the Crystal Palace, Gear4 offers new iPhone users a range of solutions that balance style and impact protection.



"For the latest iPhone users, protecting their newly minted investment is crucial and that's why Gear4 cases deliver up to 20 feet of drop protection," said Brad Bell, senior vice president of marketing for ZAGG Brands. "But durability doesn't have to sacrifice personal style. Whether iPhone users want a clear case embellished with extra flair, a folio design for maximum convenience, or a soft touch finish case in a unique color, Gear4 allows for expression while offering protection from everyday mishaps."

Each slim and lightweight Gear4 case is compatible with the iPhone's Qi-enabled wireless charging, and features patented D3O® technology to provide the world's most advanced shock and impact protection. The groundbreaking material is trusted by the military, sports professionals, and motorcyclists for high-impact defense. Gear4 uses a unique version of D3O® technology blended with other materials to produce cases scientifically engineered to safeguard mobile devices. The Gear4 lineup for the all-new Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max includes:

Piccadilly($39.99) - The award-winning clear case with 13-foot drop and edge-to-edge protection. Featuring a color match bumper available in black, lavender and pink.

Crystal Palace - Clear ($39.99) - An ultra-protective transparent phone case with 13-foot drop protection and an anti-yellowing clear design with dye-transfer resistance.

Crystal Palace - Iridescent & Neon Colors ($39.99) - Fun, playful color variants based off global consumer trends - featuring an iridescent finish and three neon-color finishes of pink, yellow and blue.

Hampton ($39.99) - A slim case offering 13-foot drop protection with a frosted soft touch finish, available in light and dark.

Oxford Eco($49.99) - The ultimate phone accessory with a folio design featuring card slots, an integrated stand and 360-degree protection from up to 13-foot drops. Now available with an eco-material screen cover made using two recycled plastic water bottles.

Battersea ($49.99) - Ultimate impact defense with 16-foot drop protection and a slim design, available in soft-touch black or an all-new pink diamond finish.

Holborn ($59.99) - Enhanced 13-foot drop protection for glass back phones thanks to D3O ® technology around the sides and backside of the case, while remaining thin and stylish. Available in black, burgundy, and lilac.

technology around the sides and backside of the case, while remaining thin and stylish. Available in black, burgundy, and lilac. Platoon ($59.99) - The world's most impact protective phone case with drop protection up to 20-feet, available in black.

Availability:

The Gear4 cases for the all-new Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max are available now on Gear4.com with a limited lifetime warranty2.

About Gear4:

Founded in 2006, Gear4 is the No. 1 impact protection case brand in the U.K. In 2015, Gear4 partnered with D3O® to create world-leading impact protection products for consumer electronics. Now 13 years old and established in over 40 countries, Gear4 has a proven track record of creating world-leading products that have satisfied millions of consumers worldwide. Working to the impeccable standards of British engineering and innovation, Gear4 pride themselves on constantly delivering unique, well-designed products that protect your most precious devices. Gear4 products are available worldwide and can be found at leading retailers including Verizon®, AT&T®, Sprint®, and Target®. For more information, please visit the company's website at Gear4.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About ZAGG Inc:

ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, personal audio, and cell phone cases sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Inc has operations in the United States, Ireland, the U.K., and China. For more information, please visit the company website at www.ZAGG.com.

