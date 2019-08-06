GDS Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders





SHANGHAI, China, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GDS Holdings Limited ("GDS Holdings", "GDS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GDS), a leading developer and operator of high-performance data centers in China, today announced that it held its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("2019 AGM") on August 6, 2019. Each of the ordinary resolutions submitted to the shareholders for approval at the 2019 AGM has been approved.



Specifically, the shareholders of the Company passed ordinary resolutions approving:

Re-election of Mr. William Wei Huang as a director of the Company.

Re-election of Ms. Bin Yu as a director of the Company.

Re-election of Mr. Zulkifli Baharudin as a director of the Company.

Confirmation of the appointment of KPMG Huazhen LLP as independent auditor of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.

Amendment to Section 3(a) of the 2016 Equity Incentive Plan of the Company as follows:

"Subject to the provisions of Section 9 and paragraph (b) of this Section 3, the maximum aggregate number of Shares which may be subject to Awards under the Plan is 56,707,560 Shares, provided, however, that the maximum aggregate number of Shares which may be subject to Awards under the Plan shall be automatically increased on the first day of each fiscal year (i.e., January 1 of each calendar year) during which the Plan remains in effect to three percent (3%) of the then total issued and outstanding Shares of the Company, if and whenever the Shares which may be subject to the Awards under the Plan accounts for less than one and half percent (1.5%) of the then total issued and outstanding Shares of the Company."



Authorization of the Board of Directors of the Company to approve allotment or issuance, in the 12-month period from the date of the Meeting, of ordinary shares or other equity or equity-linked securities of the Company up to an aggregate twenty per cent. (20%) of its existing issued share capital of the Company at the date of the Meeting, whether in a single transaction or a series of transactions (OTHER THAN any allotment or issues of shares on the exercise of any options that have been granted by the Company).



Authorization of each of the directors and officers of the Company to take any and every action that might be necessary to effect the foregoing resolutions as such director or officer, in his or her absolute discretion, thinks fit.

