GBT Technologies - Update: Testing Avant! AI as Virtual Agent



SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GOPHD) ("GBT", or the "Company"), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that it is now testing its Avant! AI Virtual Agent through GBT Technologies, S.A., a Costa Rica Company ("GBT CR"), prior to official release.



AVANT! AI further development is now being tested by GBT CR with the goal of positioning the platform for testing over the next several weeks. Following the testing, the Virtual Agent will be officially released to demonstrate its capabilities. One of the key applications of Avant! is to perform as a Virtual Agent to provide a vital information service. The goal is for it to assist in a wide range of topics just like a human being. GBT CR is targeting the use of an intelligent virtual agent for expert communities that are essential in our daily lives, which could potentially include healthcare advisors, engineering design, customer service, financial analytics and more.

"We are in the testing phase of our intelligent agent, and expect an exciting future for our Avant! Virtual Agent application," stated Salomon Ocon, GBT CR's CEO. "Avant! Virtual Agent is capable of understanding questions, search for relevant information, perform an analysis and advise with the best conclusions. Furthermore, Avant! Virtual Agent requests user's feedbacks and will consider them in its next analysis in order to provide more efficient and accurate information. This is an integral part of the system's learning capabilities. We expect Avant! will get better with time with additional users and with more users' interactions, with the goal of making it a highly advanced question/answer machine. We plan to continue to develop the Virtual Agent with the goal of achieving performance close to a human being's ability to answer questions," added Mr. Ocon.

"The Virtual Agent first release will provide an information assistance about GBT using Avant! is designed to perform rapid text mining and complex analytics on huge volumes of unstructured data making it an expert system for wide variety of applications," added Dr. Rittman, the Company's CTO.

About GBT Technologies Inc.

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:GOPHD) ("GBT") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which considers itself a native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled mobile technology platforms. GBT has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that, when commercialized, will include smart microchips, mobile and security applications and protocols, and supporting cloud software. GBT's system envisions the creation of a global mesh network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT envisions this system as a low-cost, secure, private mesh network between any enabled devices, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

https://www.avant-ai.net

About GBT TECHNOLOGIES, S.A.

GBT Technologies, S.A., a private Costa Rican corporation (GBT - http://gbttechnologies.com/) is a development-stage company in the business of the strategic management of BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) digital communications processing for enterprises and startups; distributed ledger technology development, AI development and fintech software development and applications.

https://aggregator.genesisexchange.io/ (Beta Version)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Douglas Davis, CEO

GBT Technologies Inc.

Media: press@gopherprotocol.com

Source: GBT Technologies Inc.