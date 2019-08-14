GBT Technologies - Mobile Database Patent Filing Receives Innovative Review

Company Will Expedite US Patent Application

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GOPHD) ("GBT", or the "Company"), a company specializing in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies, including its GopherInsight™ global mesh network technology platform for both mobile and fixed solutions, announced that its Mobile Database Sharing PCT patent received a positive written opinion review by The Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") International examiners on August 5, 2019.



The patent claims were found to be novel and have "inventive step", meaning they are "non-obvious", which is positive for the Company. Based on this, the Company will submit a request to expedite the U.S. Application in order to move quickly to get the patent granted domestically and internationally. The technology in the patent claim is targeted to work within the Company's private, secured communication protocol gNET, enabling vast database handling and management between devices. This proprietary database management system will also be adding another significant layer of cyber security to the Company's IoT/Mobile network, and is intended to be integrated with the the Company's granted Patch patent.



"Our Mobile Database Sharing patent is protecting one of our essential intellectual properties, which is targeted to work within our Avant! AI engine, currently being developed by GBT Costa Rica," stated Dr. Rittman, the Company's CTO.

"This technology is targeted for autonomous machines, IoT/Mobile networks, robotics and secured radio based designs. We are seeking domestic and international IP protection and will submit a request to expedite the domestic and international patent application," added Douglas Davis, the Company's CEO.

