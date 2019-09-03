GBT Announces Participation at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference





SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. ( GBT ) (NASDAQ:GBT) today announced that it will present at the 2019 Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on Monday, September 9, 2019, at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time.



The presentation will be webcast live from GBT's website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for replay for one month following the event.

About GBT

GBT is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company determined to discover, develop and deliver innovative treatments that provide hope to underserved patient communities. GBT is developing two therapies for the potential treatment of sickle cell disease, including its late-stage product candidate, voxelotor, as an oral, once-daily therapy. To learn more, please visit www.gbt.com and follow the company on Twitter @GBT_news.

Contact Information:

Stephanie Yao (investors & media)

GBT

650-741-7730

investor@gbt.com

Source: Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.