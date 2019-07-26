Quantcast

GATX Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


CHICAGO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share, payable September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019. This quarterly dividend is unchanged from the prior quarter.  

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for over 120 years. GATX has been headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, since its founding in 1898. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.gatx.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

GATX Corporation

Jennifer McManus

Senior Director, Investor Relations

GATX Corporation

312-621-6409

jennifer.mcmanus@gatx.com

Investor, corporate, financial, historical financial, and news release information may be found at www.gatx.com.

(7/26/2019)

Source: GATX Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GATX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8314.82
76.28  ▲  0.93%
DJIA 27194.81
53.83  ▲  0.20%
S&P 500 3018.93
15.26  ▲  0.51%
Data as of Jul 26, 2019 | 09:54AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar