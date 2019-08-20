Gateway to Feature SPAC Panel at 8th Annual Conference on September 4, 2019



- Panel Titled "SPAC Attack - An Underappreciated and Compelling Risk/Reward Asset Class" to Occur September 4th at 11:30 a.m. PT -

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Investor Relations, a 20-year-old leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, will host its inaugural Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) track at its 8th Annual Gateway Conference.



The conference will take place September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons San Francisco, with the SPAC panel occurring at 11:30 a.m. PT on September 4th.

"During 2018, there were 46 SPAC IPOs raising nearly $11 billion in proceeds, accounting for over 20% of the total IPO market," said Scott Liolios, Gateway's president. "Through August of this year, we have seen over 40 SPAC IPOs raise more than $9 billion—on track to handily beat 2018 volumes. The resurgence in SPACs has been highlighted by the increased involvement of top-tier private equity funds and financial sponsors supporting high-quality businesses that have performed well in the market.

"Gateway is one of the leading firms assisting SPAC sponsors articulate the merits of their acquisition targets and position them for success as a public company. Some of this work includes sell-side analyst targeting, fundamental investor introductions and building a comprehensive communications plan.

"Our esteemed panelists include a partner at the most active SPAC law firm in the U.S. and the founders of two SPAC sponsors who have completed seven successful business combinations. Speaking to an audience of mostly institutional investors, they will share their perspectives on the current state of the market and the critical factors for SPAC execution success."

2019 is on track to be the most active SPAC environment in history. Hear from a unique team of panelists that have advised on or invested in 200+ SPACs. The investor-oriented crowd will get an update on the current state of the market and learn about the critical success factors powering this compelling and resurgent asset class.

Moderator: Cody Slach, Managing Director, Gateway IR

Panelist: Daniel Hennessy, Chairman and CEO, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (Nasdaq:HCAC)

Panelist: James Graf, CEO and Director, Graf Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Panelist: Douglas Ellenoff, Partner, Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP

About The Gateway Conference

For the past eight years, the Gateway Conference has brought together the management teams of more than 600 public and private growth companies and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors.

This year's event will feature more than 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, industrials, and consumer. The preliminary schedule of presenting companies is available at gatewayir.com/conference-presenters/.

Investment banking sponsors of the 2019 Gateway Conference are: B. Riley FBR, Cowen, Oppenheimer and Stifel.

Attendance to the Gateway Conference is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please visit gatewayir.com/conference/ or email conference@gatewayir.com. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway (formerly Liolios) is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

