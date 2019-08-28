Gateway to Feature Cannabis Track & Panel at its 8th Annual Investor Conference on September 5, 2019

Cannabis Track and Panel to Feature Executives from Leading Organizations Across Cannabis, Hemp & CBD

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Investor Relations, a 20-year-old leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm, will host its inaugural Cannabis track & panel at its 8th Annual Gateway Conference, taking place September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons San Francisco.



"The momentum in the Cannabis market has been remarkable these last few years and the sector continues to evolve at a rapid pace," said Scott Liolios, president of Gateway. "We have witnessed extraordinary organic growth drawing significant institutional capital and frequent M&A across the industry. More recently, the market has seen its share of volatility as investors increasingly focus on execution and pathways to profitability. Despite some growing pains in the industry, Cannabis remains in the early innings of what many believe to be one of the most disruptive consumer trends of our generation.

"For nearly two decades, Gateway has been a leading consultancy helping companies articulate their value propositions and competitive advantages, and since 2016 we have taken a similar institutional approach to the Cannabis marketplace--where differentiation is key. Our conference serves as a platform for our Cannabis clients and other compelling companies to tell their stories and we look forward to broadening their exposure to the investment community."

Public and Private Cannabis, Hemp & CBD Companies Presenting at the 2019 Gateway Conference:

Ayr Strategies (AYR.A, AYRSF)

Boulder Botanical & Bioscience Labs (private)

Columbia Care (CCHW, CCHWF)

Flowr (FLWR, FLWPF)

Gencanna (private)

GrowGeneration (GRWG)

New Age Beverages ( NBEV )

Old Pal (private)

Treehouse REIT (private)

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Vireo Health (VREO)

Willow Bio (WLLW, CANSF)

Gateway will also host an engaging panel discussion with cannabis industry experts, investors and thought leaders:

The Current State of Cannabis, CBD and the Capital Markets

Although 2019 has seen a shift in investor sentiment, the cannabis industry at large remains in its infancy. Hear from key constituents of this rapidly evolving industry as they discuss perspectives from all sides of the table.

Moderator: Sean Mansouri, Director, Gateway IR

Panelist: Jen Drake, COO, Ayr Strategies (AYR.A, AYRSF)

Panelist: Robert Di Marco, CEO, Boulder Botanical & Bioscience Labs (private)

Panelist: Robert Romero, CEO & Portfolio Manager, Connective Capital

Panelist: W. Andrew Carter, Cannabis Analyst, Stifel

About The Gateway Conference

For the past eight years, the Gateway Conference has brought together the management teams of more than 600 public and private growth companies and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors.

This year's event will feature more than 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including cannabis, technology, business and financial services, industrials, and consumer. The preliminary schedule of presenting companies is available at gatewayir.com/conference-presenters/.

Investment banking sponsors of the 2019 Gateway Conference include: B. Riley FBR, Cowen, Oppenheimer and Stifel.

Attendance to the Gateway Conference is by invitation only. To request an invitation, please visit gatewayir.com/conference/ or email conference@gatewayir.com. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag.

About Gateway Investor Relations

Gateway (formerly Liolios) is a leading strategic financial communications and capital markets advisory firm. For more than 20 years, the firm has delivered superior performance in strategic consulting, corporate messaging and positioning, investor awareness, and analyst and financial press coverage. Gateway executives have extensive experience in capital markets and financial communications, and represent clients in a wide range of industries, including technology, consumer, industrials, financial services, and business services. To learn more, please visit gatewayir.com. Make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Gateway Investor Relations

4685 MacArthur Court, Suite 400

Newport Beach, CA 92660

1-949-574-3860

conference@gatewayir.com

Source: Gateway Group