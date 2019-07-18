Quantcast

GasLog Ltd. Announces Date for Second-Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


Monaco, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog") (NYSE:GLOG) today announced that it will release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

GasLog will host a conference call to discuss its results for the second quarter of 2019 at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. BST) on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer, and Alastair Maxwell, Chief Financial Officer, will review the Company's operational and financial performance for the period. Management's presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are as follows:

+1 855 253 8928 (USA)

+44 20 3107 0289 (United Kingdom)

+33 1 70 80 71 53 (France)

+852 3011 4522 (Hong Kong)

Conference ID: 5519819

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://www.gaslogltd.com/investor-relations.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at http://www.gaslogltd.com/investor-relations.

Contacts:

Phil Corbett

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +44-203-388-3116

Joseph Nelson

Deputy Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: ir@gaslogltd.com

About GasLog

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog's consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 19 (11 on the water and eight on order) are owned by GasLog, one has been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui Co. Ltd. and leased back by GasLog under a long-term bareboat charter and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company's subsidiary, GasLog Partners LP. GasLog's principal executive offices are at Gildo Pastor Center, 7 Rue du Gabian, MC 98000, Monaco. Visit GasLog's website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.

Source: GasLog Ltd.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: GLOG




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8185.21
-37.59  ▼  0.46%
DJIA 27219.85
-115.78  ▼  0.42%
S&P 500 2984.42
-19.62  ▼  0.65%
Data as of Jul 17, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar