GameStop's Esports Roster Continues to Grow with Addition of Professional Fighting Game Legend Justin Wong



Partnership Details Include Exclusive Gaming Clinic to Help Support Amateur Community

Pro Fighting Legend Justin Wong





GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop today announced an agreement with Justin Wong, ranked No. 1 in countless Street Fighter gaming tournaments, to create a comprehensive gaming clinic coming this fall for GameStop's customers. Wong currently holds the world record for the longest fighting game winning streak, with 300 wins, and is well-known for his ability to comeback against impossible odds - also known as "The Wong Factor."

"As we continue to evolve in the esports space, we are always looking to identify the right partnerships to help support and grow our esports ecosystem - and Justin Wong fits the bill perfectly," said Frank Hamlin, chief customer officer for GameStop. "This partnership allows us to engage with gamers who are looking to improve their gaming skills and it doesn't get any better than aligning ourselves with a legend like Justin Wong."

Through this partnership, Wong and GameStop will create a unique 45-minute gaming clinic comprised of a series of shorter videos that help amateur players perfect their performance in their favorite fighting games. The clinic will cover popular fighting game titles Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7 and Street Fighter 5.

"Teaming-up with GameStop while supporting the fighting game community is a dream come true," said Justin Wong. "I am excited to develop educational content for some of the top fighting games and raise awareness to this specific area of gaming."

Every month, GameStop partners with esports professionals to offer amateur players the next level of guidance for today's top competitive videogames. All gaming clinics, tournaments and other events can be accessed from www.GameStop.com/esports, which includes original content featuring professional Fortnite, Call of Duty, and Overwatch players. GameStop recently activated a unique Overwatch clinic bringing together top rivals Dallas Fuel and Houston Outlaws. Pros from both teams included Aero, Zacharee, Tikatee, Clockwork, Bani and others shared personal insights on various skills like shield training, the ultimate economy, and professional-grade cooldown management.

GameStop continues to double-down on its esports commitment, which includes:

Teaming with Complexity Gaming, Infinite Esports, and Envy Gaming

Sponsoring the 11,000 square foot, state-of-the-art GameStop Performance Center, the most advanced esports training facility in the country and the headquarters of Complexity Gaming

Sponsoring more than 700 tournaments in partnership with Matcherino

Hosting two $5,000 online tournaments, with more on the way

Awarding nearly $75,000 in prize money since April

Sponsoring the Collegiate Star League with events coming this fall

Sponsoring esports watch parties such as the OWL Grand Finals in September

For more information about GameStop esports, please visit https://www.gamestop.com/esports.

About GameStop Esports

GameStop is engaging in the esports space to help bring video game culture and unique consumer experiences to life. The company is committed to esports and amateur players looking to gain access to insights and strategy from some of the best professional players in the world. Through its sponsorship of the GameStop Performance Center, GameStop collaborates with professional esports teams like Complexity Gaming, in addition to Infinite Esports, and Envy Gaming. The company supports the amateur community by partnering with Matcherino and the Collegiate Star League to help build the next generation of competitive gamers. Gaming clinics and tournament information also can be found at https://www.gamestop.com/esports

About GameStop

GameStop, the world's largest videogame retailer, offers the best selection of new and pre-owned video gaming consoles, accessories and video game titles, in both physical and digital formats. GameStop also offers fans a wide variety of POP! vinyl figures, collectibles, board games and more. Through GameStop's unique buy-sell-trade program, gamers can trade in videogame consoles, games, and accessories, as well as consumer electronics for cash or in-store credit. GameStop Gives, the retailer's social responsibility arm, unites with its associates and guests in supporting charity by giving more than $18 million since 2015. The retailer operates thousands of locations around the world under the GameStop, EB Games and Micromania retail brands. Fans can find their local GameStop store using the company's online store locator tool.

To get the latest news on video gaming and gear, follow GameStop on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. GameStop, EB Games, and Micromania are part of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), a global specialty retailer that makes the most popular technologies affordable and simple.

