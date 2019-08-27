Quantcast

GameStop Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date

By GlobeNewswire,  August 27, 2019, 04:06:00 PM EDT


GRAPEVINE, Texas, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), today announced that it will report second quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.  The company will host an investor conference call at 5:00 pm ET on the same day to review the company's financial results.  This call and any supplemental information can be accessed at GameStop Corp.'s investor relations home page at http://investor.GameStop.com/.  The phone number for the investor conference call is 888-254-3590 and the confirmation code is 2950173.  The conference call will be archived for two months on GameStop's corporate website.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a global, multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer. GameStop operates over 5,700 stores across 14 countries. The company's consumer product network also includes www.gamestop.com and Game Informer® magazine, the world's leading print and digital video game publication.

General information about GameStop Corp. can be obtained at the company's corporate website. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find GameStop on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

Contact

GameStop Corp. Investor Relations

(817) 424-2001

investorrelations@gamestop.com 

Source: GameStop Inc.

