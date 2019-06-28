Quantcast

See headlines for GAL
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Galantas Reports Award of Incentive Stock Options

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 28, 2019, 10:14:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (the ‘Company') (TSXV & AIM : Symbol GAL), reports that it has awarded 2,500,000 incentive stock options on the Company's common shares to directors and key employees, in accordance with the terms of the Company's incentive Stock Option Plan (2004). The exercise price for the options, which expire on June 27, 2024, is $0.09 Canadian per share and the grant of these options was approved by the Board on June 27, 2019. The options will vest as to one third on June 27, 2019 and one third on each of the following two anniversaries. The majority (80%) of the share options in this issuance have been awarded to non-directors, mainly newly appointed employees directly involved in operations at the wholly owned Omagh, Northern Ireland, gold mine, now in advanced underground development.

    Number of options issued to directors and executives are noted below:

              Exercise     Total
        Number of Common   Number of price of Expiry date   options
    Director or   Shares Owned, % of Class existing existing of existing New held
    Executive Present Beneficially Held or Held or share share share options following
    Officer office Controlled Controlled options options options granted grant
                     
                     
    Róisín Magee Director 500,000 0.17% 200,000 $0.09 Feb 13,2024 300,000 500,000
                     
    David Cather Director 0 0 0 - - 200,000 200,000
                     

    The total number of incentive stock options outstanding prior to this award was 11,916,667 which results in the total number of incentive stock options now outstanding for the Company being 14,416,667.

    As at February 14, 2019 Galantas Gold Corporation Issued and Outstanding Shares total 299,686,805.

    This disclosure has been authorised by Roland Phelps (President & CEO) Galantas Gold Corporation.

    The Incentive Stock Option award is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014.

    Enquiries : Galantas Gold Corporation

    Roland Phelps C.Eng - President & CEO

    Email: info@galantas.com  Telephone: (UK) +44 (0) 2882 241100

    Website: www.galantas.com 

    Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)

    Philip Secrett, Richard Tonthat: Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

    Whitman Howard Ltd (Broker & Corporate Adviser)

    Nick Lovering, Grant Barker: Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234

    Source: Galantas Gold Corporation

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: GAL




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8006.24
    38.48  ▲  0.48%
    DJIA 26599.96
    73.38  ▲  0.28%
    S&P 500 2941.76
    16.84  ▲  0.58%
    Data as of Jun 28, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar