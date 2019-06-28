Galantas Reports AGM Results and Director Changes





TORONTO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation ("Galantas" or "the company") is pleased to report the results of its Annual and Special Meeting held on June 27, 2019.



All resolutions were passed by shareholders.

The resolutions included the election of David Cather as a Non-Executive Director of the company. David is an experienced mining engineer with over 30 years of mining experience. He has held CEO roles in Avocet Mining, the Abu Dhabi Capital Group Mining Division and was Chief Operating Officer for European Goldfields.

He is currently a non-executive director of Fengro Industries, a Canadian listed company with a phosphate operating business in Brazil. David's career has included senior roles at Anglo American where he was Technical Director for its Industrial Minerals Division. He spent five years consulting to the industry on a variety of early stage projects principally for gold and base metal projects in DRC, Sierra Leone, Nicaragua, Philippines and Colombia.

He is a graduate from the Royal School of Mines, Imperial College London with a first class degree in mining engineering and has gained extensive senior level project development experience and operations management in both open pit and underground operations.

The following additional information is provided in accordance with paragraph (g) of Schedule Two of the AIM Rules for Companies in relation to the appointment of David Connal Cather (aged 59):

Current Directorships / Partnerships

Cather Mining Consultancy Limited

Fengro Industries Corp (f.k.a. DuSolo Fertilizers Inc)

Past Directorships / Partnerships (last 5 years)

Avocet Mining PLC

Following the meetings, which noted the recent sad passing of its former Chairman, Lionel (Jack) Gunter, the Board has appointed Róisín Magee as Non-Executive Chairperson. Róisín Magee has been a non-executive Director of the company since October 2018. She has 32 years' experience in the corporate finance and investment industry, is an experienced investment manager having held senior positions in investment teams and fund management in London and Dublin. Formerly Chief Investment Officer at AIB Investment Managers Ltd in Dublin, she has been a member of the Investment Committee at TCF Fund Managers LLP in London since 2013.

Commenting on the recent Board changes, Roland Phelps, President & CEO, Galantas Gold Corporation, said, "I am delighted to welcome David Cather to the Board as non-executive Director. His mining experience will no doubt be of great value to the company as we move development forward. Róisín's strong record within the investment industry has given her the key skills necessary for the Chairperson position and I am delighted that she agreed to accept the position."

