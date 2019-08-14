Quantcast

See headlines for GG
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Galane Gold Ltd. Comments on Market Activity

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 14, 2019, 05:30:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galane Gold Ltd. ("Galane Gold" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GG; OTCQB:GGGOF) is responding to a request from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, following the trading activity occurring today in its common shares. The Company is not aware of any corporate developments or other reason for the recent increase in market activity.

    About Galane Gold

    Galane Gold is an un-hedged gold producer and explorer with mining operations and exploration tenements in Botswana and South Africa. Galane Gold is a public company and its shares are quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GG" and the OTCQB under the symbol "GGGOF". Galane Gold's management team is comprised of senior mining professionals with extensive experience in managing mining and processing operations and large-scale exploration programmes. Galane Gold is committed to operating at world-class standards and is focused on the safety of its employees, respecting the environment, and contributing to the communities in which it operates.

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    For further information please contact:

    Nick Brodie

    CEO, Galane Gold Ltd.

    + 44 7905 089878

    Nick.Brodie@GalaneGold.com

    www.GalaneGold.com

    Source: Galane Gold Ltd

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: GG, GGGOF




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7773.94
    -242.42  ▼  3.02%
    DJIA 25479.42
    -800.49  ▼  3.05%
    S&P 500 2840.60
    -85.72  ▼  2.93%
    Data as of Aug 14, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar