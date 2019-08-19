Gaia to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5, 2019





BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), a conscious media and community company, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 4-5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Gaia management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 5th at 1:00 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business, financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gatewayir.com/conference. To receive updates and highlights from #GatewayIRConference, make sure to follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "believe," "will," or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy. While Gaia believes its assumptions and expectations underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that could cause materially different results include, among others, operating losses, general economic conditions, competition, changing consumer preferences, acquisitions, new initiatives undertaken by us, costs of acquiring new subscribers, subscriber retention rates, and other risks and uncertainties included in Gaia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gaia assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell

Gaia, Inc.

(303) 222-3330

Paul.Tarell@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

Tel 1-949-574-3860

GAIA@gatewayir.com

