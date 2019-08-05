Gaia Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results



Revenues Increase 32%, Loss From Operations Improves 30% on Disciplined Expense Management

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), a conscious media and community company, reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter

32% increase in revenues driven by 26% subscriber growth

Subscriber count increased to 582,200 from 463,200 on June 30, 2018

Loss from operations reduced 30% to $4.5 million

"We continue to make meaningful progress on improving the ratio of subscriber life time value to cost per acquisition, achieving our target 3.5:1 ratio a quarter early," said Jirka Rysavy, Gaia's CEO. "We successfully completed our soft launch of the ‘Gaia Sphere' at our campus in June, and we will begin actively marketing our $299 Live Access subscription with our second event in August."

Paul Tarell, Gaia's CFO, said: "The second quarter of 2019 showed disciplined expense management on our planned path to EBITDA profitability by the end of September, which is anticipated to be at a subscriber level of 590,000-600,000."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenues in the second quarter increased 32% to $13.2 million from $10.0 million in the year-ago quarter. This was primarily due to a 26% increase in paying subscribers since June 30, 2018.

Gross profit in the second quarter increased 31% to $11.4 million compared to $8.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin declined slightly to 86.4% versus 87.1% in the year-ago quarter primarily due to increased content amortization for shows that were released in the second quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses in the second quarter increased to $15.7 million compared to $15.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Customer acquisition costs as a percentage of revenue declined to 57% in the second quarter of 2019 from 85% in the year-ago quarter. As a percentage of revenue, operating expenses declined to 119% in the second quarter from 153% in the year ago quarter.

Net loss in the second quarter was $4.5 million, or $(0.25) per share, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million, or $(0.36) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

As of June 30, 2019, Gaia had $17.5 million in cash.

Conference Call

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries with approximately 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "believe," "will," or comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy. While Gaia believes its assumptions and expectations underlying forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that actual results will not be materially different. Risks and uncertainties that could cause materially different results include, among others, operating losses, general economic conditions, competition, changing consumer preferences, acquisitions, new initiatives undertaken by us, costs of acquiring new subscribers, subscriber retention rates, and other risks and uncertainties included in Gaia's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gaia assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

GAIA, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, (in thousands) 2019 2018 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 17,477 $ 29,964 Accounts receivable 2,078 1,334 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,232 3,192 Total current assets 22,787 34,490 Building and land, net 22,328 21,688 Media library, software and equipment, net 33,296 27,623 Goodwill 17,289 10,609 Investments and other assets 13,725 12,741 Total assets $ 109,425 $ 107,151 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities $ 9,274 $ 7,993 Deferred revenue 6,699 5,029 Total current liabilities 15,973 13,022 Long-term debt 18,365 12,500 Deferred taxes 207 164 Total liabilities 34,545 25,686 Total equity 74,880 81,465 Total liabilities and equity $ 109,425 $ 107,151





GAIA, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenues, net $ 13,164 $ 10,000 $ 25,631 $ 19,138 Cost of revenues 1,785 1,290 3,385 2,471 Gross profit 11,379 8,710 22,246 16,667 Expenses: Selling and operating 14,173 13,961 29,895 28,478 Corporate, general and administration 1,493 1,340 3,086 2,751 Total operating expenses 15,666 15,301 32,981 31,229 Loss from operations (4,287 ) (6,591 ) (10,735 ) (14,562 ) Interest and other income (expense), net (196 ) 160 (159 ) 177 Loss before income taxes (4,483 ) (6,431 ) (10,894 ) (14,385 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 42 — 42 (1,826 ) Loss from continuing operations (4,525 ) (6,431 ) (10,936 ) (12,559 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations 57 82 (258 ) 175 Net loss $ (4,468 ) $ (6,349 ) $ (11,194 ) $ (12,384 ) Income (loss) per share-basic and diluted: Continuing operations $ (0.25 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.60 ) $ (0.75 ) Discontinued operations — — (0.01 ) 0.01 Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.25 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (0.74 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 17,944 17,890 17,917 16,627

