    G2 Goldfields Inc. Announces Grant of Options

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:GTWO) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,100,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and  consultants pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.40 per share and an expiry date of August 20, 2022, and vesting as to 25% immediately and 25% after each of 6, 12, and 18 months after date of grant.

    The grant of options is subject to regulatory approval.

    For further information please contact:

    Patrick Sheridan

    Executive Chairman & CEO

    (416) 628-5904

    Email: info@g2goldfields.com      

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy and / or accuracy of this release.

    Source: G2 Goldfields Inc.

