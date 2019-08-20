G2 Goldfields Inc. Announces Grant of Options





TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Goldfields Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:GTWO) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,100,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. The options have an exercise price of $0.40 per share and an expiry date of August 20, 2022, and vesting as to 25% immediately and 25% after each of 6, 12, and 18 months after date of grant.



The grant of options is subject to regulatory approval.

