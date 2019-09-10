G1 Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data Across Pipeline at European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress





- Company to present first clinical data on oral SERD G1T48 in breast cancer -



- Overall survival data on trilaciclib in women with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC) accepted for late-breaking oral presentation -

- Company to host investor and analyst event, webcast and conference call at 12:45 p.m. ET on September 29, 2019 -

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced new clinical data on trilaciclib, lerociclib and G1T48 will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2019 Congress taking place September 27 - October 1, 2019, in Barcelona, Spain.

G1 Therapeutics' four presentations include the first clinical data on the company's oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) in estrogen receptor-positive, HER2-negative (ER+, HER2-) breast cancer, as well as data showing that trilaciclib, a first-in-class therapy to improve outcomes for patients receiving chemotherapy, improves overall survival in women with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC).

"We are very pleased at the breadth of data that has been selected for presentation at this year's ESMO congress. We will be sharing the first clinical data on our oral SERD, G1T48, in ER+, HER2- breast cancer, including safety and tolerability findings which are critical to advancing SERDs into early lines of therapy. We are also presenting preliminary overall survival data from our Phase 2 trial of trilaciclib in patients receiving chemotherapy for metastatic triple-negative breast cancer," said Raj Malik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President, R&D. "We are excited to share these updates with the world-renowned oncologists and researchers attending ESMO and the broader oncology community, and to further highlight the potential of our investigational therapies to positively impact outcomes for patients living with cancer."

ESMO 2019 Congress Presentation Details

Title: Trilaciclib improves overall survival when given with gemcitabine/carboplatin (GC) in patients with metastatic triple negative breast cancer (mTNBC) in a randomized Phase 2 trial

Abstract Number: 6255

Type: Late-Breaking Abstract, Proffered Paper

Category: Breast cancer, metastatic

Lecture Date and Time: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 11:06-11:18 a.m. CEST

Location: Barcelona Auditorium, Hall 2

Presenter: Joyce O'Shaughnessy, M.D.

Title: Lerociclib (G1T38), an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor, dosed continuously in combination with osimertinib for EGFRmut non-small cell lung cancer: initial Phase 1b results

Abstract Number: 1613

Type: Poster Display

Lecture Date and Time: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 12:00-1:00 p.m. CEST

Location: Poster Area, Hall 4

Presenter: David Berz, M.D., Ph.D.

Title: Trilaciclib (T) decreases myelosuppression in extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC) patients receiving 1st line chemotherapy plus atezolizumab

Abstract Number: 5386

Type: Poster Discussion

Category: Non-metastatic NSCLC and other thoracic malignancies

Lecture Date and Time: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 9:20 a.m.-9:35 a.m. CEST

Location: Sevilla Auditorium, Hall 2

Presenter: Davey Daniel, M.D.

Title: Dose-escalation study of G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD), in postmenopausal women with ER+/HER2- locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (ABC)

Abstract Number: 3587

Type: Poster Display

Lecture Date and Time: Sunday, September 29, 2019, 12:00-1:00 p.m. CEST

Location: Poster Area, Hall 4

Presenter: E. Claire Dees, M.D.

Details on the presentations listed above are also available on the 2019 ESMO Annual Meeting website at https://www.esmo.org/Conferences/ESMO-Congress-2019.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

G1 Therapeutics will host a webcast and conference call of its investor and analyst event on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at 6:45 p.m. CEST (12:45 p.m. ET) to review the data being presented at ESMO 2019, as well as long-range development and commercial plans for all three of its clinical-stage therapies. The live call may be accessed by dialing 866-763-6020 (domestic) or 210-874-7713 (international) and entering the conference code: 5878315. A live and archived webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the company's website at www.g1therapeutics.com. The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contact:

Jeff Macdonald

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

919-907-1944

jmacdonald@g1therapeutics.com

Source: G1 Therapeutics