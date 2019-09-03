G1 Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference on September 9, 2019





RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Moses will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:35 a.m. at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY.



To access the live webcast presentation, please visit the Events & Presentations page within the Investors section of the G1 website. The webcast will be archived on the same page for 90 days following the event.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class myelopreservation agent designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

