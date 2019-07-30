G1 Therapeutics Appoints Mark Avagliano as Chief Business Officer





RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:GTHX), a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced the appointment of Mark Avagliano as Chief Business Officer. In this role, Mr. Avagliano will serve as a member of the G1 executive team and be responsible for leading the company's global partnering and corporate development strategy and execution.



"Mark has experience executing a broad range of corporate development deals, including partnerships, joint ventures and strategic transactions. We are excited for him to lead our corporate development function, with the goal of bringing our investigational therapies to patients around the world while creating value for our shareholders," said Mark Velleca, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer. "We are approaching important clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones across our pipeline, so this is an ideal time to add Mark's expertise to our management team."

"All three of G1's therapeutic candidates have the potential to become new standards of care for women with breast cancer, including in the adjuvant setting, and trilaciclib may improve patient outcomes across a range of tumor types," said Mr. Avagliano. "I'm excited about the opportunity to lead initiatives focused on making these therapies available globally to patients who need better treatment options."

Prior to joining G1, Mr. Avagliano was Vice President, Corporate Development at Pfizer Inc., where he was responsible for the evaluation, planning and execution of significant corporate level transactions and oversaw the Mergers and Acquisitions, Transactions and Valuations, and Out-licensing groups. During his fifteen years at Pfizer, Mr. Avagliano successfully led the execution of numerous transactions, including acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, co-developments, co-promotions, product licenses, research collaborations, and public market separations. Mr. Avagliano has deep expertise in screening, evaluation, financial modeling, due diligence, contract negotiations, and deal closings. Prior to joining Pfizer in 2004, Mr. Avagliano held commercial and operational roles at Aventis Pharmaceuticals.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and delivery of innovative therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer. The company is advancing three clinical-stage programs. Trilaciclib is a first-in-class therapy designed to improve outcomes for patients being treated with chemotherapy. Lerociclib is a differentiated oral CDK4/6 inhibitor designed to enable more effective combination treatment strategies. G1T48 is a potential best-in-class oral selective estrogen receptor degrader (SERD) for the treatment of ER+ breast cancer. G1 also has an active discovery program focused on cyclin-dependent kinase targets.

G1 is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the therapeutic potential of trilaciclib, lerociclib and G1T48, and are based on the Company's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein and include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to complete clinical trials for, obtain approvals for and commercialize any of its product candidates; the Company's initial success in ongoing clinical trials may not be indicative of results obtained when these trials are completed or in later stage trials; the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development-stage company; the Company's development of a CDK4/6 inhibitor to reduce chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression is novel, unproven and rapidly evolving and may never lead to a marketable product; and market conditions. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Source: G1 Therapeutics