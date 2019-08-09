FutureFuel Releases Second Quarter and Six-Month 2019 Results





FutureFuel Second Quarter Net Income of $3.7 Million



Reports Net Income of $3.7 Million or $0.08 per Diluted Share, and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 Million

CLAYTON, Mo., Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) ("FutureFuel"), a manufacturer of custom and performance chemicals and biofuels, today announced financial results for the second quarter and the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Second quarter 2019 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the second quarter of 2018)

Revenues were $70.9 million, down 19.8% from $88.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.3 million, down 71.9% from $37.6 million

Net income decreased to $3.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, from $6.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted share.

Six month 2019 Financial Highlights (all comparisons are with the first half of 2018)

Revenues were $119.4 million, down 17.2% from $144.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA was $8.7 million, down 82.4% from $49.3 million

Net income decreased to $9.2 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, from $41.9 million, or $0.96 per diluted share.

"The Biodiesel market has been difficult in 2019 absent the Blenders' Tax Credit which has yet to be reinstated for 2018 or 2019. We have invested significant resources with the expectation that this incentive would be in place and it is particularly disappointing that Congress cannot reach agreement on a measure that has traditionally held wide bipartisan support.

In our Chemicals segment, we are investing in the capacity expansion of a custom chemical product line to support the growing agrochemical and energy markets, which, although disrupting our production volumes this year, will serve us well in the future," said Tom McKinlay, Chief Operating Officer for FutureFuel Corp.

2019 Regular Cash Dividends

FutureFuel paid a normal quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share in the second quarter of 2019. The remaining quarterly dividends of $0.06 per share will be paid in September, and December.

Financial Overview and Key Operating Metrics

Financial and operating metrics, which include non-GAAP financial measures, include dollars in thousands, except per share amounts:





FutureFuel Corp.

Certain Financial and Operating Metrics

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Dollar % 2019 2018 Change Change Revenues $ 70,864 $ 88,336 $ (17,472 ) (19.8 %) Income from operations $ 1,185 $ 5,840 $ (4,655 ) (79.7 %) Net income $ 3,687 $ 6,051 $ (2,364 ) (39.1 %) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ (0.06 ) (42.9 %) Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ (0.06 ) (42.9 %) Capital expenditures and intangibles (net of customer reimbursements and regulatory grants) $ 451 $ 536 $ (85 ) (15.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,384 $ 11,667 $ (8,283 ) (71.0 %) Six Months Ended June 30, Dollar % 2019 2018 Change Change Revenues $ 119,365 $ 144,083 $ (24,718 ) (17.2 %) Income from operations $ 2,396 $ 40,407 $ (38,011 ) (94.1 %) Net income $ 9,186 $ 41,877 $ (32,691 ) (78.1 %) Earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.96 $ (0.75 ) (78.1 %) Diluted $ 0.21 $ 0.96 $ (0.75 ) (78.1 %) Capital expenditures and intangibles (net of customer reimbursements and regulatory grants) $ 874 $ 897 $ (23 ) (2.6 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,799 $ 49,264 $ (40,465 ) (82.1 %)

Financial and Business Summary

Consolidated sales revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $17,472 and $24,717, respectively, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease primarily resulted from decreased sales volumes in biodiesel and in agro/energy chemicals. In addition, in the three-month period ended June 30, 2019, sales revenue was reduced by lower average selling prices in our biofuel segment. Partially offsetting the six-month period decrease was higher average selling prices in the biodiesel as compared with the same period in 2018. The prior year period was unfavorably impacted by rebates to customers that resulted from the retroactive reinstatement of the 2017 blenders' tax credit (BTC) passed into law on February 9, 2018. The BTC has not been reinstated beyond 2017, therefore, these rebates did not reoccur in 2019.

Gross profit in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $5,001 and $39,246, respectively, compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was primarily from the biofuel segment with the prior year period benefiting from the aforementioned BTC which was not in law in 2019. Also negatively impacting gross profit in the current periods was reduced sales volumes in both the biofuels segment and chemical segment. Partially offsetting these decreases in gross profit was the favorable impact of the change in the unrealized and realized activity in derivative instruments with a gain of $443 in the three months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to a loss of $3,109 in the three months ended June 30, 2018 and a loss of $1,033 in the six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to a loss of $3,271 in the same period of 2018. Additionally, gross profit was favorably impacted in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, as compared to the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, by the adjustment in the carrying value of our inventory as determined utilizing the LIFO method of inventory accounting. This adjustment increased gross profit of $287 and $1,924 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 as compared to a decrease in gross profit of $2,330 and $1,998 in the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, respectively.

Net Income

Net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $2,364 and $32,691, respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2018. The decrease in the three-month period resulted primarily from lower sales volumes of agro/energy chemicals and biodiesel. The decrease in the six-month period resulted primarily from the absence of biodiesel tax credits and incentives that were in law in the prior year and not in effect for 2019.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures and intangibles were $4,659 in the six months of 2019, compared with $1,103 in the same period in 2018. FutureFuel was reimbursed for a portion of these expenditures by certain customers as summarized in the following table.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash paid for capital expenditures and intangibles $ 4,659 $ 1,103 Cash received as reimbursement of capital expenditures $ (3,785 ) $ (206 ) Cash paid, net of reimbursement, for capital expenditures $ 874 $ 897

Cash and Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities remain strong at $303,431 as of June 30, 2019, compared with $294,860 as of December 31, 2018.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel is a leading manufacturer of diversified chemical products, specialty chemical products, and biofuel products. In its chemicals business, FutureFuel manufactures specialty chemicals for specific customers ("custom chemicals") as well as multi-customer specialty chemicals ("performance chemicals"). FutureFuel's custom chemicals product portfolio includes a bleach activator for a major detergent manufacturer, proprietary herbicide and intermediates for major life sciences companies, and chlorinated polyolefin adhesion promoters and antioxidant precursors for a major chemical company. FutureFuel's performance chemicals product portfolio includes polymer (nylon) modifiers and several small-volume specialty chemicals for diverse applications. FutureFuel's biofuels segment primarily produces and sells biodiesel to its customers. Please visit www.futurefuelcorporation.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements deal with FutureFuel's current plans, intentions, beliefs, and expectations, and statements of future economic performance. Statements containing such terms as "believe," "do not believe," "plan," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," and other phrases of similar meaning are considered to contain uncertainty and are forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time FutureFuel or its representatives have made or will make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. Furthermore, such forward-looking statements may be included in various filings that the company makes with United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in press releases, or in oral statements made by or with the approval of one of FutureFuel's authorized executive officers.

These forward-looking statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those set forth under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in FutureFuel's Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in its future filings made with the SEC. An investor should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this document, which reflect FutureFuel management's opinions only as of their respective dates. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revisions to forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties described in this document and in current and future filings with the SEC are not the only ones faced by FutureFuel. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the company to predict which will arise. There may be additional risks not presently known to the company or that the company currently believes are immaterial to its business. In addition, FutureFuel cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. If any such risks occur, FutureFuel's business, operating results, liquidity, and financial condition could be materially affected in an adverse manner. An investor should consult any additional disclosures FutureFuel has made or will make in its reports to the SEC on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, and 8-K, and any amendments thereto. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to FutureFuel or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this document.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, FutureFuel used adjusted EBITDA as a key operating metric to measure both performance and liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is not a substitute for operating income, net income, or cash flow from operating activities (each as determined in accordance with GAAP), as a measure of performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. FutureFuel defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses, excluding, when applicable, non-cash share-based compensation expense, public offering expenses, acquisition-related transaction costs, purchase accounting adjustments, loss on disposal of property and equipment, gains or losses on derivative instruments, other non-operating income or expense. Information relating to adjusted EBITDA is provided so that investors have the same data that management employs in assessing the overall operation and liquidity of FutureFuel's business. FutureFuel's calculation of adjusted EBITDA may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies; therefore, the results of its calculation are not necessarily comparable to the results of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA allows FutureFuel's chief operating decision makers to assess the performance and liquidity of FutureFuel's business on a consolidated basis to assess the ability of its operating segments to produce operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, to fund capital expenditures, and to pay dividends. In particular, FutureFuel management believes that adjusted EBITDA permits a comparative assessment of FutureFuel's operating performance and liquidity, relative to a performance and liquidity based on GAAP results, while isolating the effects of depreciation and amortization, which may vary among its operating segments without any correlation to their underlying operating performance, and of non-cash stock-based compensation expense, which is a non-cash expense that varies widely among similar companies, and gains and losses on derivative instruments, whose immediate recognition can cause net income to be volatile from quarter to quarter due to the timing of the valuation change in the derivative instruments relative to the sale of biofuel.

A table included in this earnings release reconciles adjusted EBITDA with net income, the most directly comparable GAAP performance financial measure, and a table reconciles adjusted EBITDA with cash flows from operations, the most directly comparable GAAP liquidity financial measure.





FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 222,871 $ 214,972 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for bad debts of $0 21,671 18,138 Inventory 36,116 39,296 Marketable securities 80,560 79,888 Other current assets 7,310 10,036 Total current assets 368,528 362,330 Property, plant and equipment, net 102,374 103,575 Other assets 6,767 5,250 Total noncurrent assets 109,141 108,825 Total Assets $ 477,669 $ 471,155 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 21,146 $ 21,670 Dividends payable 5,249 10,498 Other current liabilities 9,269 7,323 Total current liabilities 35,664 39,491 Deferred revenue - long-term 20,233 20,319 Other noncurrent liabilities 23,289 22,267 Total noncurrent liabilities 43,522 42,586 Total liabilities 79,186 82,077 Commitments and contingencies Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 75,000,000 shares authorized, 43,743,243, issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 4 4 Accumulated other comprehensive income 199 (20 ) Additional paid in capital 282,145 282,145 Retained earnings 116,135 106,949 Total Stockholders' Equity 398,483 389,078 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 477,669 $ 471,155

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

and Comprehensive Income

(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 70,864 $ 88,336 $ 119,365 $ 144,083 Cost of goods sold and distribution 67,594 80,065 112,833 98,305 Gross profit 3,270 8,271 6,532 45,778 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 1,297 1,647 2,642 3,405 Research and development expenses 788 784 1,494 1,966 2,085 2,431 4,136 5,371 Income from operations 1,185

5,840 2,396 40,407 Other income/(expense), net 3,419 2,214 8,665 (206 ) Income before income taxes 4,604 8,054 11,061 40,201 Provision/(benefit) for income taxes 917 2,003 1,875 (1,676 ) Net income $ 3,687 $ 6,051 $ 9,186 $ 41,877 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.96 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.14 $ 0.21 $ 0.96 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,743,243 43,716,726 43,743,243 43,716,698 Diluted 43,743,243 43,720,942 43,746,109 43,721,568 Comprehensive Income Net income $ 3,687 $ 6,051 $ 9,186 $ 41,877 Other comprehensive income/(loss) from unrealized net gain/(loss) on available-for-sale securities 22 55 278 (19 ) Income tax effect (5 ) (12 ) (59 ) 4 Total unrealized gain/(loss), net of tax 17 43 219 (15 ) Comprehensive income $ 3,704 $ 6,094 $ 9,405 $ 41,862

FutureFuel Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 9,186 $ 41,877 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 5,472 5,512 Amortization of deferred financing costs 72 72 Benefit for deferred income taxes (445 ) (3,885 ) Change in fair value of equity securities (4,891 ) 6,412 Change in fair value of derivative instruments (297 ) (1,559 ) Impairment of fixed assets 130 171 (Gain)/loss on the sale of investments 1,138 (2,324 ) Stock based compensation - 214 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 11 37 Noncash interest expense 14 14 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (5,347 ) (417 ) Accounts receivable - related parties 1,814 (11 ) Inventory 3,180 (3,767 ) Income tax receivable 1,336 3,456 Prepaid expenses 712 706 Prepaid expenses - related parties 12 - Accrued interest on marketable securities 19 (82 ) Other assets 520 39 Accounts payable 958 16,316 Accounts payable - related parties (1,248 ) (402 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 688 4,584 Deferred revenue 591 (1,603 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (98 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities 13,527 65,360 Cash flows from investing activities Collateralization of derivative instruments 908 1,237 Purchase of marketable securities (14,323 ) (10,690 ) Proceeds from the sale of marketable securities 17,682 35,718 Proceeds from the sale of fixed assets 13 20 Capital expenditures (4,659 ) (1,103 ) Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities (379 ) 25,182 Cash flows from financing activities Payment of dividends (5,249 ) (5,248 ) Net cash used in financing activities (5,249 ) (5,248 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 7,899 85,294 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 214,972 114,627 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 222,871 $ 199,921 Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ 898 $ 759 Noncash items incurred: Noncash capital expenditures $ 108 $ - Noncash operating leases $ 432 $ -

FutureFuel Corp.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure to Financial Measure

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,384 $ 11,667 $ 8,799 $ 49,264 Depreciation (2,747 ) (2,756 ) (5,472 ) (5,512 ) Non-cash stock-based compensation - (107 ) - (214 ) Interest and dividend income 2,750 2,153 5,112 4,145 Non-cash interest expense (including amortization of deferred financing costs) (44 ) (43 ) (87 ) (86 ) Loss on disposal of property and equipment (8 ) (32 ) (11 ) (37 ) Gains/(losses) on derivative instruments 443 (3,109 ) (1,033 ) (3,271 ) Gains/(losses) on marketable securities 826 281 3,753 (4,088 ) Income tax (expense)/benefit (917 ) (2,003 ) (1,875 ) 1,676 Net income $ 3,687 $ 6,051 $ 9,186 $ 41,877

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,799 $ 49,264 Benefit for deferred income taxes (445 ) (3,885 ) Impairment of fixed assets 130 171 Interest and dividend income 5,112 4,145 Income tax (expense)/benefit (1,875 ) 1,676 Losses on derivative instruments (1,033 ) (3,271 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments (297 ) (1,559 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 3,137 18,819 Other (1 ) - Net cash provided by operating activities $ 13,527 $ 65,360

FutureFuel Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Segment Income

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Custom chemicals $ 21,965 $ 27,072 $ 45,665 $ 50,492 Performance chemicals 3,894 4,455 7,546 10,116 Chemicals revenue 25,859 31,527 53,211 60,608 Biofuels revenue 45,005 56,809 66,154 83,475 Total Revenue $ 70,864 $ 88,336 $ 119,365 $ 144,083 Segment gross profit/(loss) Chemicals $ 7,181 $ 8,016 $ 14,490 $ 15,572 Biofuels (3,911 ) 255 (7,958 ) 30,206 Total gross profit 3,270 8,271 6,532 45,778 Corporate expenses (2,085 ) (2,431 ) (4,136 ) (5,371 ) Income before interest and taxes 1,185 5,840 2,396 40,407 Interest and other income 3,576 2,434 8,865 4,145 Interest and other expense (157 ) (220 ) (200 ) (4,351 ) (Provision)/benefit for income taxes (917 ) (2,003 ) (1,875 ) 1,676 Net income $ 3,687 $ 6,051 $ 9,186 $ 41,877

Depreciation is allocated to segment costs of goods sold based on plant usage. The total assets and capital expenditures of FutureFuel have not been allocated to individual segments as large portions of these assets are shared to varying degrees by each segment, causing such an allocation to be of little value.

