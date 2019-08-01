Future Farm Releases Q1 Results





Q1 Revenues Gain 58% Compared to Prior Year

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Farm") (CSE:FFT) (OTCQB:FFRMF) is pleased to announce that financial statements have been filed for the first quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended May 31, 2019 ("Q1 2020"). All figures are in Canadian dollars.

The first quarter was a strong start to fiscal year 2020, with a 58% increase in revenue as compared to the same quarter last year. Significant hemp seed sales were the driving force behind the revenue growth. The Company posted revenues of $2,063,692 as compared to $1,304,749 during the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 ("Q1 2019").

Cost of sales for the quarter were $806,600. As required by the International Financial Reporting Standards, the Company also posts realized and unrealized fair value changes to inventory and biological assets. Fair value changes reduced net income by $1,753,786.

Operating expenses associated with these revenues for Q1 2020 were $1,291,125 as compared to $4,064,422 in Q1 2019, a reduction of 68%.

The resulting loss from operations of $1,648,398 is a marked improvement over Q1 2019 which resulted in a loss from operations of $3,974,289.

"I am thrilled with the achievements that the team has made this past quarter. We have truly turned a corner and are moving forward full steam ahead," comments William Gildea, CEO of Future Farm.

