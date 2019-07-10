Future Farm Completes Planting at its 100-Acre Hemp Farm in Hersey, Maine





Focus now turns to plant health and CBD content

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Future Farm Technologies Inc. (the "Company" or "Future Farm") (CSE:FFT) (OTCQB:FFRMF) is pleased to announce that it has successfully transplanted all 200,000 Cherry Wine hemp plants into the field in Hersey, Maine.

"The scale of transplanting this volume of plants is a unique occurrence in the State of Maine," comments William A. Gildea, CEO. "This success was achieved by leveraging experience from our inaugural year, but also with the dedication of the local craftsmen and women in Maine as well as the State's Department of Agriculture and our partnership Haymart, LLC, our landlord in Hersey."

The first plants were transplanted from warehouse to field over three weeks ago, with continued rotations following thereafter. This staggered approach allows for the systematic development and harvest of the crop, ensuring that the plants achieve ample growth in every phase in the field. The last plants in the ground will be the last plants harvested.

Now that the plants are in the ground, the Company will continuously monitor the crop for health and vigor, begin its elite seed propagation and breeding program, and continue its work developing a robust sales pipeline. After harvest, the Company will work closely with its processing contractor to produce and sell whole plant extracts, isolates, distillates, water solubles and 0-THC products.

About Future Farm Technologies Inc.

Future Farm is a Canadian company with holdings throughout North America including California, Massachusetts, Florida, Maine, Puerto Rico and Newfoundland. The Company's mission is to advance sustainable agriculture through production of wholesale and retail cannabis products, including hemp. As a leader in its field, Future Farm is committed to using only the highest quality processes and products. Towards this goal, the Company acquires or partners with licensed cannabis operators, and acquires or develops leading technologies in cannabis production, breeding, genetics, and Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA). Future Farm's scalable, indoor CEA systems utilize minimal land, water and energy resources. The Company holds an exclusive, worldwide license to use a patented vertical farming technology that, when compared to traditional plant production methods, generates yields up to 10 times greater per square foot of land.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

