Quantcast

Futu to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 26, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 09, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


HONG KONG, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:FHL), a leading tech-driven online brokerage platform in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019, before U.S. markets open on August 26, 2019.

Futu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +65-6713-5090
China: 800-819-0121
US: +1-845-675-0437
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
Passcode: Futu

A telephone replay will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through 9:59 AM U.S. Eastern Time, September 3, 2019. The dial-in details are:

International: +61-2-8199-0299
US: +1-646-254-3697
Passcode: 5267959

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at https://ir.futuholdings.com/.

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq:FHL) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a fully digitized brokerage platform. The Company primarily serves the emerging affluent Chinese population, pursuing a massive opportunity to facilitate a once-in-a-generation shift in the wealth management industry and build a digital gateway into broader financial services. The Company provides investing services through its proprietary digital platform, Futu NiuNiu, a highly integrated application accessible through any mobile device, tablet or desktop. The Company's primary fee-generating services include trade execution and margin financing which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets. Futu enhances the user and client experience with market data and news, research, as well as powerful analytical tools, providing them with a data rich foundation to simplify the investing decision-making process. Futu has also embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Futu Holdings Limited

E-mail: ir@futuholdings.com

In the United States:

Tip Fleming

Christensen

Tel: +1 (917) 412 3333

E-mail: tfleming@christensenir.com

Source: Futu Holdings Limited

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: FHL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8039.16
176.33  ▲  2.24%
DJIA 26378.19
371.12  ▲  1.43%
S&P 500 2938.09
54.11  ▲  1.88%
Data as of Aug 8, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar