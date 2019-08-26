Funko to Present at Two Investor Conferences in September

Goldman Sachs Global Retail Conference on September 4th
8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5th
EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, is scheduled to attend two investor conferences in September:
26th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Retail Conference
When:Wednesday, September 4, 2019
Where:Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York City
Format: Fireside chat, 1x1 meetings
8th Annual Gateway Conference
When:Thursday, September 5, 2019
Where:Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco
Presentation Time:11:00 a.m. Pacific time
Webcast:http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/fnko/
Website:https://www.gatewayir.com/conference/
For any questions about these conferences, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.
About Funko
Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).
Source: Funko
Referenced Stocks:
FNKO