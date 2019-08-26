Quantcast

Funko to Present at Two Investor Conferences in September

By GlobeNewswire,  August 26, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


Goldman Sachs Global Retail Conference on September 4th

8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 5th

EVERETT, Wash., Aug. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, is scheduled to attend two investor conferences in September:

26th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Retail Conference

When:Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Where:Grand Hyatt Hotel, New York City

Format: Fireside chat, 1x1 meetings

8th Annual Gateway Conference

When:Thursday, September 5, 2019

Where:Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco

Presentation Time:11:00 a.m. Pacific time

Webcast:http://wsw.com/webcast/gateway/fnko/

Website:https://www.gatewayir.com/conference/

For any questions about these conferences, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/, and follow us on Twitter (@OriginalFunko) and Instagram (@OriginalFunko).

Investor Relations:

Sean McGowan, Gateway Investor Relations

FNKO@gatewayir.com 

949-574-3860                                                 		 Media:

Jessica Piha, Funko

jessicap@funko.com

425-783-3616

 

Source: Funko

