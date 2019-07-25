Quantcast

Funko Sets Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call for Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. ET

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


EVERETT, Wash., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-300-8521

International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6026

Conference ID: 10133945

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.investor.funko.com.

About Funko

Headquartered in Everett, Washington, Funko is a leading pop culture consumer products company. Funko designs, sources and distributes licensed pop culture products across multiple categories, including vinyl figures, action toys, plush, games, apparel, housewares and accessories for consumers who seek tangible ways to connect with their favorite pop culture brands and characters. Learn more at https://funko.com/.

Investor Relations:

Sean McGowan

Gateway Investor Relations

FNKO@gatewayir.com

1-949-574-3860

Media:

Jessica Piha, Funko

jessicap@funko.com

1-425-783-3616

Source: Funko, Inc.

