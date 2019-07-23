Funko Appoints Jennifer Fall Jung as Chief Financial Officer





EVERETT, Wash., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funko, Inc. ("Funko," or the "Company") (Nasdaq:FNKO), a leading pop culture consumer products company, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Fall Jung as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 13, 2019. Ms. Fall Jung will succeed Russell Nickel, whose planned departure was previously announced on April 16, 2019.

Ms. Fall Jung brings over 20 years of experience in financial and executive leadership roles at Gap, Inc., most recently serving as Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations. In this role, Ms. Fall Jung oversaw long-range financial planning, financial portfolio management and communication to the investment community. During her tenure at Gap, Inc., Ms. Fall Jung also served in several roles at Old Navy, including Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Old Navy Global and Head of International, where she oversaw four years of consecutive sales growth for the global, multi-channel retailer, launched new international markets, and optimized the brand's real estate footprint. In addition, Ms. Fall Jung's experience includes e-commerce, capital allocation, logistics and distribution, and inventory management. Other previous roles include Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Gap North America and Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Strategy and Real Estate for Gap, Inc. Outlet.

"On behalf of the entire Company, I'm pleased to welcome Jennifer to the Funko team," said Brian Mariotti, Funko's Chief Executive Officer. "Funko is at the epicenter of pop culture, and we believe Jennifer's proven track record at an iconic company with deep consumer brand loyalty will be invaluable as we introduce new product lines and engage fans with the content they love. With Jennifer's experience in operations and growing international markets, I'm confident that Funko will be well positioned to further diversify our portfolio and extend our geographic reach as we capitalize on the 500-billion-dollar global pop culture market."

"I was drawn to Funko for its fast and forward-thinking approach to pop culture, which has contributed to the Company having one of the largest portfolios in the collectibles industry," said Ms. Fall Jung. "It's clear that the Funko brand is resonating with consumers globally, and I look forward to working closely with this creatively talented team to enhance Funko's international partnerships, operations and engagement, as well as to deliver sustainable shareholder value creation."

As previously announced, Mr. Nickel has agreed to remain with the Company in an advisory capacity through the end of the year to facilitate the transition of the Chief Financial Officer role.

