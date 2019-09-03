Fulcrum Therapeutics to Present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that members of the management team will provide a business overview and update at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 8:45 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in New York, NY.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.fulcrumtx.com. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will be available on the Company's website.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in areas of high unmet medical need, with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. Please visit www.fulcrumtx.com.

