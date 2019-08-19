Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Initiation of ReDUX4, a Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Losmapimod for FSHD





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced it has initiated ReDUX4, a Phase 2b clinical trial of losmapimod in facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). The clinical trial is designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of losmapimod, an investigational selective p38α/β MAPK inhibitor, in addressing the underlying cause of FSHD, a rare, progressive and disabling muscular dystrophy.

"We are excited to evaluate losmapimod's efficacy and safety in FSHD, a disease for which there are currently no approved treatments," said Robert J. Gould, Ph.D., Fulcrum's president and chief executive officer. "Initiating ReDUX4 is a significant milestone that brings us a step closer to our goal of improving the lives of patients and families who are impacted by FSHD. Losmapimod, a p38α/β mitogen activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitor identified through our proprietary product engine, reduced expression of the DUX4 gene in patient-derived muscle cells, which is the root cause of FSHD."

The multicenter trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 24-week study of losmapimod, and will enroll patients with genetically confirmed FSHD. The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate the efficacy of losmapimod in inhibiting or reducing DUX4-driven gene expression. DUX4 expression will be measured by a subset of DUX4-regulated gene transcripts in skeletal muscle biopsies. Clinical data are expected in the third quarter of 2020. In parallel, Fulcrum will also initiate a 52-week open label study, which will include interim analyses.

About FSHD

FSHD is characterized by progressive skeletal muscle loss that initially causes weakness in muscles in the face, shoulders, arms and trunk, and progresses to weakness throughout the lower body. Skeletal muscle weakness results in significant physical limitations, including an inability to smile and difficulty using arms for activities, with many patients ultimately becoming dependent upon the use of a wheelchair for daily mobility.

FSHD is caused by mis-expression of DUX4 in skeletal muscle, resulting in the presence of DUX4 proteins that are toxic to muscle tissue. Normally, DUX4-driven gene expression is limited to early embryonic development, after which time the DUX4 gene is silenced. In people with FSHD, the DUX4 gene is turned "on" as a result of a genetic mutation. The result is death of muscle and its replacement by fat, leading to skeletal muscle weakness and progressive disability. There are no approved therapies for FSHD, one of the most common forms of muscular dystrophy, with an estimated patient population of 16,000 to 38,000 in the United States alone.

About Losmapimod

Losmapimod is a selective p38α/β mitogen activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitor that was exclusively in-licensed by Fulcrum Therapeutics following Fulcrum's discovery of the role of p38α/β inhibitors in the reduction of DUX4 expression and an extensive review of known compounds. Utilizing its internal product engine, Fulcrum discovered that inhibition of p38α/β reduced expression of the DUX4 gene in muscle cells derived from patients with FSHD. Although losmapimod has never previously been explored in muscular dystrophies, it has been evaluated in more than 3,500 subjects in clinical trials across multiple other indications, including in several Phase 2 trials and a Phase 3 trial. No safety signals were attributed to losmapimod in any of these trials.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in areas of high unmet medical need, with an initial focus on rare diseases. Fulcrum's proprietary product engine identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. Please visit www.fulcrumtx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the development status of the Company's product candidates, the timing of availability of clinical trial data and the Company's ability to fund its operations with cash on hand. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, future financial position, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with Fulcrum's ability to obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; continue to advance its product candidates in clinical trials; replicate in later clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials of losmapimod and its other product candidates; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed to achieve its business objectives. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the "Risk Factors" section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.



Contacts

Media:

Sara Green

Ten Bridge Communications

sgreen@tenbridgecommunications.com

617-233-1714

Investors:

Christina Tartaglia

Stern IR, Inc.

christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

212-362-1200

Source: Fulcrum Therapeutics