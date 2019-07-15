FuelCell Energy Announces Sub-MW Solution for European Market





Sub-megawatt fuel cell system solution size

Ultra-low criteria pollution emissions

Highly efficient and affordable electrical output and heat production

DANBURY, Conn. and TAUFKIRCHEN, Germany, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy, today announced a relaunch of the sub-MW distributed generation solution to the European Market with the SureSource 250 and SureSource 400 fuel cell systems. These fuel cells are manufactured in Torrington, CT and assembled in Europe at the FuelCell Energy manufacturing facility located in Taufkirchen, Germany.

"The superior electrical efficiency, ultra-low criteria pollution emissions (NOx, SOx, PM) and low noise profile compared with engines and turbines make the SureSource sub-MW systems an ideal technology for commercial and retail sectors in Europe," said Jennifer Arasimowicz, Interim President & Chief Commercial Officer. "We are excited to expand our presence and use of fuel cell solutions in Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Benelux, France and Spain distributed power generation markets."

Increasing government initiatives and motivation under a new renewable heat incentive policy are the key drivers in Europe, one of the fastest growing regions in the fuel cell technology market. Recent improvements on SureSource fuel cell stack-life reduces maintenance costs, improving the economics of smaller projects. The SureSource 250 and 400 can run directly on biogas. Thus, small wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) that generate anaerobic digester gas (ADG) can host these fuel cell systems to generate renewable energy and heat without pollutants and particulate matter. In addition to WWTPs, FuelCell Energy's fuel cell solutions benefit additional biomass markets such as breweries, biomass plants and landfills by producing baseload renewable power, eliminating the NOx, Sox and PM produced by conventional small combined heat and power plants.

"We are happy to see FuelCell Energy re-entering the sub-MW distributed power generation market with its 250 and 400 kW carbonate fuel cells," said Alexander Fenzl, Country Head B2B Solutions Germany, E.ON Business Solutions. "Their high electrical efficiency and ultra-low criteria pollutant emissions make them a good fit for our business and our ambition to help decarbonize the industrial and commercial sectors in Germany and other EU countries."

SureSource power plants deliver energy efficiently, reliably and economically where it is needed - without harmful emissions. In Germany, the sub-MW SureSource systems receive a 60% reduction on the EEG ("Erneuerbare-Energien-Gesetz") surcharge, making it more competitive when compared to the electric grid. The first SureSource 400 installation started its operation at the Radisson Hotel in Frankfurt in January 2018 and has shown an availability greater than 90%. This plant is operated by FuelCell Energy Solutions, GmbH under a 10 year Power Purchase Agreement and owned by E.ON.

SureSource™ power plants solve energy, environmental and business-related power generation challenges by providing ultra-clean, efficient and reliable distributed power generation. The fuel cells combine a fuel such as renewable biogas, directed biogas or clean natural gas with oxygen from the ambient air to efficiently produce ultra-clean electricity and usable high quality heat via an electrochemical process. Customers benefit with operating cost reductions delivered in a manner that supports sustainability goals and enhances power reliability. With high availability and capacity factors, fuel cell power plants make meaningful contributions to Renewable Portfolio Standard targets.

Cautionary Language

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's anticipated financial results and statements regarding the Company's plans and expectations regarding the continuing development, commercialization and financing of its fuel cell technology and business plans. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause such a difference include, without limitation, changes to projected deliveries and order flow, changes to production rate and product costs, general risks associated with product development, manufacturing, changes in the regulatory environment, customer strategies, unanticipated manufacturing issues that impact power plant performance, changes in critical accounting policies, potential volatility of energy prices, rapid technological change, competition, and the Company's ability to achieve its sales plans and cost reduction targets, as well as other risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) delivers efficient, affordable and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We design, manufacture, undertake project development of, install, operate and maintain megawatt-scale fuel cell systems, serving utilities and industrial and large municipal power users with solutions that include both utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long duration energy storage. With SureSource™ installations on three continents and millions of megawatt hours of ultra-clean power produced, FuelCell Energy is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining environmentally responsible fuel cell power solutions. Visit us online at www.fuelcellenergy.com and follow us on Twitter @FuelCell_Energy.

SureSource, SureSource 1500, SureSource 3000, SureSource 4000, SureSource Recovery, SureSource Capture, SureSource Hydrogen, SureSource Storage, SureSource Service, SureSource Capital, FuelCell Energy, and FuelCell Energy logo are all trademarks of FuelCell Energy, Inc.

Contact:

FuelCell Energy

203.205.2491

ir@fce.com



Source: FuelCell Energy

Source: FuelCell Energy, Inc.