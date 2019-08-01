FTI Consulting's Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment Receives Several Industry Recognitions



WASHINGTON, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment has been recognized as an industry leader globally through several awards programs organized by The Deal, Turnaround Management Association ("TMA"), Global M&A Network, The M&A Advisor, Turnaround & Workouts and Who's Who Legal.



"Our experts advise on many of the world's most complex restructurings, turnarounds and transactions, helping companies and their stakeholders achieve the best possible outcomes," said Michael Eisenband, Global Co-Leader of the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting. "It is an honor to be recognized by industry organizations across the globe for our unparalleled financial, operational and transactional expertise and commitment to client success."

The industry recognitions include:

#1 Restructuring Adviser: For more than 12 years, FTI Consulting has led The Deal's Restructuring Adviser Bankruptcy League Tables, which covers advisory assignments on bankruptcy petitions with liabilities of at least $25 million that are filed in U.S. courts for the trailing 12-month period. FTI Consulting was ranked #1 by dollar volume for July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2019.

2019 TMA Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards: The TMA Turnaround and Transaction of the Year Awards recognize teams that have significantly impacted the global economy by helping struggling businesses preserve their value. Four Senior Managing Directors from FTI Consulting were honored as part of winning teams this year, including John Strek, Robert Del Genio, Clifford Zucker and Samuel Star. Mr. Strek and Mr. Del Genio received the Mega Company Transaction of the Year Award for their work with Essar Steel Algoma Inc., Mr. Zucker received the Mid-Size Company Turnaround of the Year Award for his work with Acadiana Management Group and Mr. Star received the Mid-Size Company Transaction of the Year Award for his work with Gibson Brands, Inc.

11th Annual M&A Atlas Awards: The M&A Atlas Awards, presented by Global M&A Network, honor value-creating deals, outstanding firms, dealmakers and growth leaders from the corporate, investment, restructuring and transactional communities worldwide. FTI Consulting was recognized as Global Strategy Consulting Firm of the Year.

11th Annual Turnaround Atlas Awards: The Turnaround Atlas Awards, presented by Global M&A Network, recognize leading transactions, outstanding firms, top U.S. professionals and legendary leaders. FTI Consulting was named Global Turnaround Consulting Firm of the Year for the fifth consecutive year and honored in 15 categories.

10th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards: The M&A Advisor's Emerging Leaders Awards honor leading M&A, financing and turnaround professionals under the age of 40 who have made notable contributions to their industries and communities. FTI Consulting Senior Managing Directors Clark Ansel, Alan Boyko, Joseph Concannon and Tim McDonagh were all named to this year's list.

Who's Who Legal Restructuring & Insolvency:FTI Consulting was named Restructuring & Insolvency Firm of the Year at the annual Who's Who Legal Awards ceremony in London, where FTI Consulting Senior Managing Director Andrew Morrison received Who's Who Legal's Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers Expert of the Year award. In addition, 23 Corporate Finance & Restructuring professionals globally were recognized as leading Restructuring & Insolvency experts in the Who's Who Legal Restructuring & Insolvency Advisers 2019 guide.

In addition to these awards, FTI Consulting was recently named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the fourth consecutive year, recognized in 16 sectors and functional areas, including Energy & Environment; IT, Technology & Telecommunications; and Oil & Gas. In March, Mr. Del Genio was named one of 12 leading restructuring professionals on Turnarounds & Workouts' People to Watch list, which honored those who have made an impact on the turnaround industry.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

