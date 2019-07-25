FTI Consulting Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





Second Quarter 2019 Revenues of $606.1 Million, Up 18.4% Compared to $512.1 Million in Prior Year Quarter



Second Quarter 2019 EPS of $1.69, Up 48.2% Compared to $1.14 in Prior Year Quarter; Second Quarter 2019 Adjusted EPS of $1.73, Up 51.8% Compared to $1.14 in Prior Year Quarter

Company Raises Full Year 2019 Guidance Ranges for Revenues, EPS and Adjusted EPS to Reflect Record First Half of 2019 Performance

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today released record financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second quarter 2019 revenues of $606.1 million increased $94.0 million, or 18.4%, compared to revenues of $512.1 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from foreign currency translation ("FX"), revenues increased $102.4 million, or 20.0%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was driven by higher demand across all business segments and regions coupled with higher success fees compared to the prior year quarter. Net income of $64.6 million compared to $43.6 million in the prior year quarter. The increase in net income was primarily due to higher operating profits in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting and Technology segments.

Adjusted EBITDA of $97.2 million, or 16.0% of revenues, compared to $72.4 million, or 14.1% of revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA was due to higher revenues and improved utilization, which were partially offset by higher compensation, related to an increase in variable compensation, higher salaries reflecting annual salary adjustments and a 10.6% increase in billable headcount, as well as higher selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses compared to the prior year quarter.

Second quarter 2019 fully diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $1.69 compared to $1.14 in the prior year quarter. EPS included $2.1 million of non-cash interest expense related to the Company's 2.0% convertible senior notes due 2023 ("2023 Convertible Notes"), which decreased EPS by $0.04. Second quarter 2019 Adjusted EPS of $1.73, which excludes the non-cash interest expense, compared to $1.14 in the prior year quarter.

Commenting on these results, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, "Our Company's ability to continue to deliver record results reflects our success in helping our clients with the most significant challenges and opportunities they face, as well as our sustained focus on attracting and developing the best professionals in the market. The progress we have demonstrated on these core objectives gives us enormous confidence about where the Company is and where we are headed."

Cash Position and Capital Allocation

Net cash provided by operating activities of $47.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $34.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The year-over-year increase in cash provided by operating activities was largely due to an increase in cash collected resulting from higher revenues compared to the prior year quarter, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation-related costs.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 579,771 shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $83.34 for a total cost of $48.3 million. As of June 30, 2019, approximately $102.4 million remained available for stock repurchases under the Company's $400.0 million stock repurchase authorization.

Cash and cash equivalents of $189.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $116.6 million at June 30, 2018 and $179.2 million at March 31, 2019. Total debt, net of cash, of $147.1 million at June 30, 2019 compared to $258.4 million at June 30, 2018 and $137.0 million at March 31, 2019. The sequential increase in total debt, net of cash, was primarily due to additional borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility.

Second Quarter 2019 Segment Results

Corporate Finance & Restructuring

Revenues in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment increased $48.6 million, or 34.4%, to $190.0 million in the quarter compared to $141.4 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $50.9 million, or 36.0%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for business transformation and transactions and restructuring services coupled with higher success fees. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $50.5 million, or 26.6% of segment revenues, compared to $35.8 million, or 25.3% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, related to an increase in variable compensation and billable headcount and higher SG&A expenses.

Forensic and Litigation Consulting

Revenues in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment increased $12.3 million, or 9.2%, to $145.9 million in the quarter compared to $133.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $14.0 million, or 10.5%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for health solutions, construction solutions and disputes services. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $28.2 million, or 19.4% of segment revenues, compared to $27.6 million, or 20.7% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues, which was partially offset by higher compensation, primarily related to an increase in billable headcount and higher SG&A expenses.

Economic Consulting

Revenues in the Economic Consulting segment increased $22.2 million, or 16.6%, to $155.5 million in the quarter compared to $133.3 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $24.2 million, or 18.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was largely due to higher demand for antitrust services in North America and Europe, the Middle East and Africa ("EMEA"). Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $23.3 million, or 15.0% of segment revenues, compared to $15.5 million, or 11.6% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues with improved utilization, which was partially offset by an increase in compensation, primarily related to higher variable compensation.

Technology

Revenues in the Technology segment increased $9.2 million, or 19.8%, to $55.6 million in the quarter compared to $46.4 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $9.8 million, or 21.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for cross-border investigations. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $12.9 million, or 23.1% of segment revenues, compared to $7.5 million, or 16.2% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The increase in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher revenues and lower SG&A expenses, largely due to a decline in research and development expense resulting from the September 2018 sale of the Company's Ringtail software and related business ("Ringtail divestiture"), which was partially offset by higher compensation due to an increase in as-needed contractors and billable headcount.

Strategic Communications

Revenues in the Strategic Communications segment increased $1.6 million, or 2.8%, to $59.1 million in the quarter compared to $57.5 million in the prior year quarter. Excluding the estimated negative impact from FX, revenues increased $3.5 million, or 6.1%, compared to the prior year quarter. The increase in revenues was primarily due to higher demand for project-based corporate reputation services in North America and EMEA. Adjusted Segment EBITDA of $10.5 million, or 17.7% of segment revenues, compared to $11.0 million, or 19.1% of segment revenues, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in Adjusted Segment EBITDA was due to higher SG&A expenses.

2019 Guidance

After a record first half of 2019, the Company is raising its full year revenue, EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance for 2019. The Company now estimates that 2019 revenues will range between $2.175 billion and $2.250 billion. This compares to the previous revenue guidance of at least $2.100 billion. The Company now estimates that 2019 EPS will range between $4.88 and $5.38. This compares to the previous EPS guidance of at least $3.88. The Company now estimates that 2019 Adjusted EPS will range between $5.00 and $5.50. This compares to the previous Adjusted EPS guidance of at least $4.00. The $0.12 per share variance between EPS and Adjusted EPS guidance for full year 2019 includes estimated non-cash interest expense of approximately $0.17 per share related to the Company's 2023 Convertible Notes and the first quarter 2019 $0.05 per share tax gain related to the Ringtail divestiture.

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

FTI Consulting will host a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss second quarter financial results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 25, 2019. The call can be accessed live and will be available for replay over the internet for 90 days by logging onto the Company's investor relations website here.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during the fiscal year 2018. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of financial information, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated and segment financial information that may not be presented in our financial statements or prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Certain of these measures are considered "non-GAAP financial measures"under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules. Specifically, we have referred to the following non-GAAP measures:

Total Segment Operating Income





Adjusted EBITDA





Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA





Adjusted EBITDA Margin





Adjusted Net Income





Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share





Free Cash Flow

We have included the definitions of Segment Operating Income (Loss) and Adjusted Segment EBITDA below in order to more fully define the components of certain non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release. We define Segment Operating Income (Loss), a GAAP financial measure, as a segment's share of consolidated operating income. We define Total Segment Operating Income, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Segment Operating Income (Loss) for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We use Segment Operating Income (Loss) for the purpose of calculating Adjusted Segment EBITDA. We define Adjusted Segment EBITDA, a GAAP financial measure, as a segment's share of consolidated operating income before depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges and goodwill impairment charges. We use Adjusted Segment EBITDA as a basis to internally evaluate the financial performance of our segments because we believe it reflects current core operating performance and provides an indicator of the segment's ability to generate cash. We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues.

We define Total Adjusted Segment EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as the total of Adjusted Segment EBITDA for all segments, which excludes unallocated corporate expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as consolidated net income before income tax provision, other non-operating income (expense), depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, gain or loss on sale of a business and losses on early extinguishment of debt. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results and GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with a more complete understanding of our operating results, including underlying trends. In addition, EBITDA is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by many of our competitors. It is used by investors, financial analysts, rating agencies and others to value and compare the financial performance of companies in our industry. Therefore, we also believe that these measures, considered along with corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide management and investors with additional information for comparison of our operating results with the operating results of other companies.

We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share ("Adjusted EPS"), which are non-GAAP financial measures, as net income and earnings per diluted share ("EPS"), respectively, excluding the impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, gain or loss on sale of a business and the impact of adopting the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "2017 Tax Act"). We use Adjusted Net Income for the purpose of calculating Adjusted EPS. Management uses Adjusted EPS to assess total Company operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provide management and investors with an additional understanding of our business operating results, including underlying trends.

We define Free Cash Flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less cash payments for purchases of property and equipment. We believe this non-GAAP financial measure, when considered together with our GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with an additional understanding of the Company's ability to generate cash for ongoing business operations and other capital deployment.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined in the same manner by all companies and may not be comparable with other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, the information contained in our Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which involve uncertainties and risks. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues, future results and performance, expectations, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, share repurchases and other matters, business trends and other information that is not historical, including statements regarding estimates of our future financial results. When used in this press release, words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "forecasts" and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, estimates of our future financial results, are based upon our expectations at the time we make them and various assumptions. Our expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and estimates will be achieved, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from our expectations, beliefs and estimates. Further, preliminary results are subject to normal year-end adjustments. The Company has experienced fluctuating revenues, operating income and cash flows in prior periods and expects that this will occur from time to time in the future. Other factors that could cause such differences include declines in demand for, or changes in, the mix of services and products that we offer; the mix of the geographic locations where our clients are located or where services are performed; fluctuations in the price per share of our common stock; adverse financial, real estate or other market and general economic conditions; and other future events, which could impact each of our segments differently and could be outside of our control; the pace and timing of the consummation and integration of future acquisitions; the Company's ability to realize cost savings and efficiencies, competitive and general economic conditions; retention of staff and clients; new laws and regulations, or changes thereto, including the 2017 Tax Act; and other risks described under the heading "Item 1A, Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the SEC, including the risks set forth under "Risks Related to Our Reportable Segments" and "Risks Related to Our Operations," and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. We are under no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform such statements to actual results or events and do not intend to do so.

FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,106 $ 312,069 Accounts receivable: Billed receivables 557,412 437,797 Unbilled receivables 429,285 319,205 Allowances for doubtful accounts and unbilled services (243,295 ) (202,394 ) Accounts receivable, net 743,402 554,608 Current portion of notes receivable 29,606 29,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 57,141 69,448 Total current assets 1,019,255 965,353 Property and equipment, net 87,376 84,577 Operating lease assets 155,100 — Goodwill 1,172,557 1,172,316 Other intangible assets, net 30,920 34,633 Notes receivable, net 76,150 84,471 Other assets 30,005 37,771 Total assets $ 2,571,363 $ 2,379,121 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 138,344 $ 104,600 Accrued compensation 280,512 333,536 Billings in excess of services provided 45,022 44,434 Total current liabilities 463,878 482,570 Long-term debt, net 290,531 265,571 Non-current operating lease liabilities 177,110 — Deferred income taxes 155,799 155,088 Other liabilities 65,033 127,067 Total liabilities 1,152,351 1,030,296 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 5,000; none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized — 75,000; shares issued and outstanding — 37,612 (2019) and 38,147 (2018) 376 381 Additional paid-in capital 242,075 299,534 Retained earnings 1,323,970 1,196,727 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (147,409 ) (147,817 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,419,012 1,348,825 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,571,363 $ 2,379,121





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenues $ 606,119 $ 512,098 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 386,266 330,318 Selling, general and administrative expenses 129,906 117,897 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,852 2,052 518,024 450,267 Operating income 88,095 61,831 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 2,609 2,474 Interest expense (4,793 ) (6,583 ) (2,184 ) (4,109 ) Income before income tax provision 85,911 57,722 Income tax provision 21,313 14,113 Net income $ 64,598 $ 43,609 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 1.75 $ 1.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 36,960 37,001 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 38,168 38,271 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ (4,815 ) $ (23,683 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (4,815 ) (23,683 ) Comprehensive income $ 59,783 $ 19,926





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Revenues $ 1,157,393 $ 1,009,872 Operating expenses Direct cost of revenues 735,332 651,435 Selling, general and administrative expenses 243,091 230,025 Amortization of other intangible assets 3,713 4,322 982,136 885,782 Operating income 175,257 124,090 Other income (expense) Interest income and other 2,768 674 Interest expense (9,539 ) (12,827 ) (6,771 ) (12,153 ) Income before income tax provision 168,486 111,937 Income tax provision 41,243 29,383 Net income $ 127,243 $ 82,554 Earnings per common share ― basic $ 3.44 $ 2.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― basic 36,970 36,851 Earnings per common share ― diluted $ 3.33 $ 2.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding ― diluted 38,193 37,942 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments, net of tax expense of $0 $ 408 $ (13,237 ) Total other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 408 (13,237 ) Comprehensive income $ 127,651 $ 69,317





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net income $ 64,598 $ 43,609 $ 127,243 $ 82,554 Add back: Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 2,137 — 4,245 — Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes (556 ) — (1,103 ) — Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) — — (2,097 ) — Adjusted net income $ 66,179 $ 43,609 $ 128,288 $ 82,554 Earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.69 $ 1.14 $ 3.33 $ 2.18 Add back: Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes 0.05 — 0.11 — Tax impact of non-cash interest expense on convertible notes (0.01 ) — (0.03 ) — Tax impact of gain on sale of business (1) — — (0.05 ) — Adjusted earnings per common share — diluted $ 1.73 $ 1.14 $ 3.36 $ 2.18 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding ― diluted 38,168 38,271 38,193 37,942 ____________________ (1) Represents a discrete tax adjustment resulting from a change in estimate related to the accounting for the sale of Ringtail.





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF EPS GUIDANCE TO ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE

Year Ended December 31, 2019 Low High Guidance on estimated earnings per common share - diluted (GAAP) (1) $ 4.88 $ 5.38 Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, net of tax 0.17 0.17 Tax impact of gain on sale of business (0.05 ) (0.05 ) Guidance on estimated adjusted earnings per common share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 5.00 $ 5.50 ____________________ (1) The forward-looking guidance on estimated 2019 EPS and Adjusted EPS does not reflect other gains and losses (all of which would be excluded from Adjusted EPS) related to the future impact of remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration, special charges, goodwill impairment charges, losses on early extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on sale of a business as these items are dependent on future events that are uncertain and difficult to predict. The forward-looking guidance excludes any shares of common stock potentially issuable upon conversion of the 2023 Convertible Notes from the calculation of EPS.







Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

(unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 64,598 Interest income and other (2,609 ) Interest expense 4,793 Income tax provision 21,313 Operating income $ 48,779 $ 26,779 $ 21,747 $ 10,550 $ 9,132 $ (28,892 ) $ 88,095 Depreciation and amortization 947 1,174 1,521 2,325 589 681 7,237 Amortization of other intangible assets 766 288 45 — 753 — 1,852 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50,492 $ 28,241 $ 23,313 $ 12,875 $ 10,474 $ (28,211 ) $ 97,184 Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

(unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 127,243 Interest income and other (2,768 ) Interest expense 9,539 Income tax provision 41,243 Operating income $ 84,463 $ 57,219 $ 44,236 $ 20,986 $ 19,348 $ (50,995 ) $ 175,257 Depreciation and amortization 1,857 2,260 3,028 4,612 1,163 1,383 14,303 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,533 579 89 — 1,512 — 3,713 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,853 $ 60,058 $ 47,353 $ 25,598 $ 22,023 $ (49,612 ) $ 193,273





Three Months Ended June 30, 2018

(unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 43,609 Interest income and other (2,474 ) Interest expense 6,583 Income tax provision 14,113 Operating income $ 34,041 $ 26,173 $ 14,024 $ 3,967 $ 9,508 $ (25,882 ) $ 61,831 Depreciation and amortization 953 1,131 1,377 3,527 586 914 8,488 Amortization of other intangible assets 783 311 71 14 873 — 2,052 Adjusted EBITDA $ 35,777 $ 27,615 $ 15,472 $ 7,508 $ 10,967 $ (24,968 ) $ 72,371 Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

(unaudited) Corporate

Finance &

Restructuring Forensic and

Litigation

Consulting Economic

Consulting Technology Strategic

Communications Unallocated

Corporate Total Net income $ 82,554 Interest income and other (674 ) Interest expense 12,827 Income tax provision 29,383 Operating income $ 67,252 $ 50,503 $ 31,672 $ 6,560 $ 17,873 $ (49,770 ) $ 124,090 Depreciation and amortization 1,755 2,159 2,741 6,604 1,179 1,815 16,253 Amortization of other intangible assets 1,574 710 195 76 1,767 — 4,322 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,581 $ 53,372 $ 34,608 $ 13,240 $ 20,819 $ (47,955 ) $ 144,665





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

OPERATING RESULTS BY BUSINESS SEGMENT





Segment

Revenues Adjusted

EBITDA Adjusted

EBITDA

Margin Utilization Average

Billable

Rate Revenue-

Generating

Headcount (in thousands) (at period end) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 (unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 190,003 $ 50,492 26.6 % 68 % $ 475 1,011 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 145,870 28,241 19.4 % 65 % $ 340 1,212 Economic Consulting 155,502 23,313 15.0 % 79 % $ 524 712 Technology (1) 55,632 12,875 23.1 % N/M N/M 323 Strategic Communications (1) 59,112 10,474 17.7 % N/M N/M 672 $ 606,119 $ 125,395 20.7 % 3,930 Unallocated Corporate (28,211 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 97,184 16.0 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2019

(unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 350,969 $ 87,853 25.0 % 69 % $ 453 1,011 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 284,867 60,058 21.1 % 66 % $ 337 1,212 Economic Consulting 297,773 47,353 15.9 % 78 % $ 501 712 Technology (1) 106,968 25,598 23.9 % N/M N/M 323 Strategic Communications (1) 116,816 22,023 18.9 % N/M N/M 672 $ 1,157,393 $ 242,885 21.0 % 3,930 Unallocated Corporate (49,612 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 193,273 16.7 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 (unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 141,355 $ 35,777 25.3 % 67 % $ 458 871 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 133,527 27,615 20.7 % 67 % $ 344 1,065 Economic Consulting 133,308 15,472 11.6 % 69 % $ 534 695 Technology (1) 46,429 7,508 16.2 % N/M N/M 293 Strategic Communications (1) 57,479 10,967 19.1 % N/M N/M 628 $ 512,098 $ 97,339 19.0 % 3,552 Unallocated Corporate (24,968 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 72,371 14.1 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2018

(unaudited) Corporate Finance & Restructuring $ 284,277 $ 70,581 24.8 % 69 % $ 450 871 Forensic and Litigation Consulting 261,566 53,372 20.4 % 67 % $ 338 1,065 Economic Consulting 266,417 34,608 13.0 % 70 % $ 538 695 Technology (1) 87,343 13,240 15.2 % N/M N/M 293 Strategic Communications (1) 110,269 20,819 18.9 % N/M N/M 628 $ 1,009,872 $ 192,620 19.1 % 3,552 Unallocated Corporate (47,955 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,665 14.3 % N/M — Not meaningful (1) The majority of the Technology and Strategic Communications segments' revenues are not generated based on billable hours. Accordingly, utilization and average billable rate metrics are not presented as they are not meaningful as a segment-wide metric.





FTI CONSULTING, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Operating activities Net income $ 127,243 $ 82,554 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 14,304 16,253 Amortization and impairment of other intangible assets 3,713 4,322 Acquisition-related contingent consideration 186 232 Provision for doubtful accounts 6,260 8,710 Non-cash share-based compensation 10,207 8,563 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,748 993 Other 225 798 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable, billed and unbilled (186,854 ) (99,299 ) Notes receivable 8,343 4,214 Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,953 ) (4,151 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other (11,606 ) 352 Income taxes 24,424 13,143 Accrued compensation (55,183 ) (58,547 ) Billings in excess of services provided 505 (12,722 ) Net cash used in operating activities (54,438 ) (34,585 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (20,661 ) (16,220 ) Other 69 689 Net cash used in investing activities (20,592 ) (15,531 ) Financing activities Borrowings (repayments) under revolving line of credit, net 20,000 (25,000 ) Deposits 1,014 2,602 Purchase and retirement of common stock (66,893 ) (14,220 ) Net issuance of common stock under equity compensation plans 1,009 18,740 Payments for business acquisition liabilities (2,282 ) (3,029 ) Net cash used in financing activities (47,152 ) (20,907 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (781 ) (2,382 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (122,963 ) (73,405 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 312,069 189,961 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 189,106 $ 116,556





