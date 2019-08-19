FTI Consulting Launches RelativityOne Data Migration Services



Expanding on Long-Standing Partnership and Expertise with Relativity Solutions, Firm Formalizes Consulting for E-Discovery Migration Planning and Execution

WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that the Company's Technology segment has introduced a new set of services for RelativityOne Data Migration. FTI Technology brings deep expertise in the Relativity platform and a global suite of related services, upon which this new solution was developed. The firm's RelativityOne Data Migration Services will support law firms, corporations and government agencies in planning and managing the transfer of applications, scripts, data and workspaces from a variety of e-discovery platforms to RelativityOne.



Like many business processes, e-discovery is shifting toward cloud-based platforms as legal teams recognize the cost, efficiency, flexibility and security benefits of SaaS solutions like RelativityOne. Migrating, however, is not always straightforward and can present a range of compliance, continuity and process challenges when transferring data to the cloud. FTI Technology's RelativityOne Data Migration Services are uniquely tailored to common migration challenges, to provide clients a reliable way to quickly and cost-effectively move their e-discovery infrastructure to the cloud, at scale.

"Data migration requires a combination of expertise and technical capability and can be challenging for even the most sophisticated teams," said Daryl Teshima, a Senior Managing Director within FTI Technology. "Our new Data Migration Services are designed to help clients achieve a streamlined and accelerated move to RelativityOne and navigate any number of unexpected issues that may arise. Our team brings a breadth of technical experience across e-discovery, Relativity and data-related challenges to this offering, providing our clients with the guidance and support they need to migrate everything in a timely and cost-effective manner."

FTI Technology's RelativityOne Data Migration Services include:

Migration planning: FTI Technology's team of experts partners with clients to tailor a transition plan specific to the existing e-discovery technology infrastructure.

Data and workspace migration: An inventory of workspaces, document counts and file sizes is taken to determine the most efficient way to transfer and replicate for a seamless experience in RelativityOne.

Application and script transfer: Key to an effective migration is ensuring process and workflow carryover to maintain and optimize existing efficiencies and automation.

Post-migration evaluation: A thorough review at the conclusion of the migration confirms all key elements and datasets were successfully transferred.

File exception identification and remediation: Proactive mitigation of process exceptions and FTI Technology's technical expertise ensure unexpected challenges are remedied quickly and migrations move toward successful completion.

Multiplatform migration: Support is offered for migrations into RelativityOne across Relativity SQL back-up, Concordance, Summation, Ringtail, CloudNine LAW, OpenText/Reccomind, Clearwell, Caselogistix, Introspect, View Point and Exterro.

"RelativityOne Certified Partners provide a variety of e-discovery services, including meaningful solutions for customers looking to transfer their data to RelativityOne," said James Zinn, Director, Business Transformation Services at Relativity. "As a RelativityOne Silver Partner, FTI Technology has met additional criteria for experience, innovation and staff training. Along with a track record of executing a range of successful Relativity projects, their team has demonstrated strong practices for RelativityOne migration, as well as the technical acumen required to implement enhanced offerings, workflows and technologies custom-built for client needs."

FTI Technology is a veteran solution provider in global e-discovery, with award-winning consultants and services. The company is one of only four RelativityOne Silver Partners and manages RelativityOne deployments worldwide, in regions including the U.S., EMEA and South America.

About FTI Technology

FTI Technology solves data-related business challenges, with expertise in legal and regulatory matters. As data grows in size and complexity, we help organizations better govern, secure, find, analyze and rapidly make sense of information. Innovative technology, expert services and tenacious problem-solving provide our global clients with defensible and repeatable solutions. Organizations rely on us to root out fraud, maintain regulatory compliance, reduce legal and IT costs, protect sensitive materials, quickly find facts and harness organizational data to create business value. For more information, please visit www.ftitechnology.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Over 180,000 users in 40+ countries rely on our platform to manage large volumes of unstructured data and quickly identify critical issues during legal discovery, digital investigations, and compliance projects. RelativityOne, the fastest-growing product in our company's history, offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Built on Microsoft Azure, RelativityOne is now available on five continents. Trace, built on Relativity and optimized for RelativityOne, brings e-discovery and monitoring activities together under one platform and alerts compliance officers to suspicious or fraudulent activity. In 2018, Relativity received the Financial Times Intelligent Business Award that recognizes the top legal technology companies with the greatest impact on the practice and business of law. Please contact our team at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

FTI Consulting, Inc.555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com Media Contact: Kate Holmes +1.206.373.6521 kate.holmes@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.