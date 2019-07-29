FTI Consulting Expands Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in EMEA with the Appointment of Three Senior Managing Directors

Diederick van der Plas, Nick Carmichael and Duncan Turner Will Help Further Expand the Firm's Market-Leading Restructuring Offering in EMEA

LONDON, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the appointment of Diederick van der Plas, Nick Carmichael and Duncan Turner as Senior Managing Directors in the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in London.



All three join from PwC, where they were Partners in the financial restructuring practice in London. The addition of these senior professionals further reinforces FTI Consulting's leading restructuring position in key markets globally. In the past year, the firm has been named as Turnaround Advisor of the Year by the Institute for Turnaround; International Firm of the Year at the Turnaround, Restructuring and Insolvency Awards; and the leading restructuring adviser by The Deal for 12 consecutive years, among other accolades.

Commenting on these appointments, Simon Granger, a Senior Managing Director and EMEA Head of Corporate Finance & Restructuring, said, "I am delighted to welcome such a highly regarded and experienced group of professionals to FTI Consulting. These appointments bring further strength and depth to our team of market-leading restructuring professionals. With the market outlook remaining uncertain, clients are increasingly looking for independent advisors who can provide a comprehensive range of solutions, with an experienced, hands-on approach. Diederick, Nick and Duncan's deep industry knowledge and expertise will be a huge asset to our team as we continue to expand across the EMEA region."

Mr van der Plas previously was the global leader of PwC's restructuring practice and brings over 20 years' experience advising a wide range of clients in stressed and distressed situations. He has acted as lead financial advisor on high-profile financial restructurings in the UK, Continental Europe, the Middle East and Asia for a variety of stakeholders, including senior and junior lenders, bondholders, corporates and private equity.

Mr Carmichael specialises in advising both companies (listed or private) and lenders through complex international restructurings and has worked with numerous stakeholder groups across many industries, including oil and gas, logistics and infrastructure. He has also held senior origination and execution roles on the workout and leveraged finance teams of several major North American and European investment banks.

Mr Turner advises lenders and borrowers on the refinancing and restructuring of debt facilities, including raising new money and amending existing facilities. He often acts on cross-border transactions, having worked across Western Europe and in emerging markets in Europe, Central Asia and Africa. He has extensive experience with listed companies and has advised clients on a wide variety of different financial structures and instruments.

Commenting on their appointments, Mr van der Plas said, "In an increasingly regulated environment, I am extremely proud and delighted to be joining an independent, successful, global restructuring practice and believe that FTI Consulting provides a broad platform from which we will be able to serve our clients in the UK and internationally. Nick, Duncan and I bring over 65 years of combined complex restructuring expertise to the firm, and we are excited by the opportunity to join the team at a pivotal time in the evolution of the restructuring market. With the recent agreement to acquire Andersch AG, a leading restructuring practice in Germany, strengthening the firm's services in EMEA even further and other senior hires enhancing capabilities around the world, FTI Consulting is well-positioned to continue as a leading restructuring advisor in the region and globally in the years to come."

