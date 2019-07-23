FTI Consulting Enhances Global Risk and Investigations Expertise with Appointment of Kenneth Jones





WASHINGTON, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced the appointment of Kenneth Jones as a Senior Managing Director in the Global Risk & Investigations Practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, further strengthening the firm's global risk management, investigative and compliance expertise.



Based in New York, Mr. Jones brings more than 30 years of experience in federal law enforcement, consulting and leading fraud investigations and risk management at a global financial institution. He joins FTI Consulting from UBS, where he was Head of Fraud Investigations and Risk Management, FIU, Anti-Money Laundering Investigations and Cyber Crisis Incident Response for the Americas Region. He also has 24 years of experience with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, one of the largest federal law enforcement agencies.

At FTI Consulting, Mr. Jones will work with companies and law firms globally to help clients develop or improve compliance, risk assessment, fraud, anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption risk and investigative programs.

"FTI Consulting's professionals bring a multidisciplinary approach to complex business-critical investigations, combining functional expertise with a deep understanding of the multijurisdictional investigative process," said Andrew Rosini, Leader of the Global Risk & Investigations Practice at FTI Consulting. "In an era of ever-changing and more complex threats and regulations, Ken brings a broad perspective from serving at senior levels of law enforcement and corporate compliance that will help our clients make informed decisions and maximize opportunities."

Prior to joining UBS in 2014, Mr. Jones was a Director of Investigations and Fraud Risk Management at KPMG, where he worked on sensitive investigations for corporate and government clients globally. He developed strategies and implementation plans for clients related to financial crime risk, compliance, investigative and security-related programs.

Mr. Jones served with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service from 1984-2008, where he eventually became Deputy Chief Postal Inspector, second-in-command for the 200-year-old, 2,500-person federal law enforcement agency. In addition to investigating a wide variety of financial crimes, he investigated narcotics, explosives, anthrax, child exploitation and other crime and oversaw security for 33,000 postal facilities, 700,000 employees and one of the largest IT platforms in the world.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Jones said, "FTI Consulting has a rich history of helping clients navigate complex investigations and risk management issues. The collaborative nature and broad platform of offerings can bring significant insights and value to clients and are key differentiators in the marketplace. I look forward to working with the team to respond to risk and compliance issues as well as proactively address those threats to help companies protect their freedom to operate."

The appointment of Mr. Jones continues the enhancement of financial crime and fraud expertise globally within the Forensic & Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. In January, Rod Francis joined as a Senior Managing Director in Hong Kong to lead a new Financial Crime Compliance offering in Asia. In April, FTI Consulting launched an Export Controls and Sanctions offering with the addition of Matthew Bell as a Senior Managing Director, based in Houston. The offering works closely with FTI Consulting's existing anti-corruption and compliance, anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing experts and cross-segment technical capabilities around the world to advise companies facing regulatory actions.

