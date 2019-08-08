FTI Consulting Completes Acquisition of Andersch AG





FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Andersch AG ("Andersch"), a leading German restructuring and advisory firm with offices in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Dϋsseldorf.



Founded in 2012 by former Big Four accounting firm partners Tammo Andersch and Mirko Liebthal, Andersch serves clients across Germany ranging in size from middle-market (Mittelstand) to large, multinational German-based corporations that are facing financial, operational and strategic challenges. Andersch professionals possess deep experience across a range of industries, including automotive, shipping, energy, real estate, retail, clean energy, telecommunications, media and technology.

With the addition of approximately 90 billable professionals, including eight senior managing directors, Andersch's restructuring advisory expertise extends FTI Consulting's restructuring and business transformation capabilities to the DACH region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland) and enhances FTI Consulting's established strategic communications, economic consulting and construction solutions offerings in Germany.

The acquisition creates a combined team of more 1,100 Corporate Finance & Restructuring professionals that provide restructuring, business transformation and transactions solutions to corporations, boards of directors, private equity firms, investors, lenders and creditors across 15 countries globally. Andersch professionals will go to market under the Andersch and FTI Consulting co-brand and will be part of the firm's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment, which accounted for 28% of FTI Consulting's revenues in fiscal 2018.

Commenting on the completion of the acquisition, Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting, said, "This combination brings together two leading teams that are committed to helping their clients address their most significant challenges and opportunities. We are excited to welcome Tammo Andersch, Mirko Liebthal and the entire Andersch team to FTI Consulting and look forward to generating enhanced value for our clients and creating more opportunities for our people."

Mr. Andersch added, "We are excited to join our new colleagues at FTI Consulting as we continue to provide our clients with the highest quality service to meet their complex business challenges. I believe the strength of the global FTI Consulting platform will enable us to provide more robust services to our clients and extend our leading position in the marketplace beyond Germany. We are proud of what we built at Andersch AG, and we look forward to what we can all accomplish together."

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Andersch AG

Andersch is a leading independent restructuring advisory firm, assisting companies and their stakeholders facing a wide range of financial, operational and strategic challenges. Andersch has offices in Frankfurt, Hamburg and Dϋsseldorf.

