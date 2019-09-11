FTI Consulting Adds Relativity Support to Australia Market



Global Partnership Expands to Region, Bringing Hosted E-Discovery Solution and Managed Review Services

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) today announced that the Company's Technology segment has expanded its partnership with Relativity to provide its e-discovery software solutions to clients in Australia.



Over the last two years, FTI Technology has expanded its Relativity managed e-discovery services across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The addition of these offerings in Australia furthers the firm's reach to help legal teams in the region deal with e-discovery challenges and cost containment for local and cross-border matters of all sizes.

Investigations and litigation activity are on the rise in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission cited a 20 percent overall increase in investigations from January to June 2019, and a 216 percent increase in investigations into wealth management groups. These trends are in addition to an active cross-border discovery landscape. The addition of Relativity provides a powerful combination of FTI Technology's expertise backed by the industry's most advanced e-discovery technologies.

"FTI Technology has a long history of offering e-discovery services and software in Australia and delivers deep experience in the business climate and legal system in the area," said Scott Gillard, a Senior Director at FTI Technology in Brisbane. "Our practice is experiencing rapid growth in this region, and with it, we are introducing new platforms and services to meet the needs of our client base. Adding Relativity to our portfolio gives us more ways to help legal teams reduce risk and navigate any range of e-discovery challenges with a single, trusted service provider."

Mark Dewar, a Senior Managing Director and Australia Practice Leader at FTI Consulting, added, "As the demand for e-discovery and digital forensics continues to evolve, expanding FTI Consulting's partnership with the Relativity platform to Australia demonstrates our continued commitment to ensuring the most efficient and successful outcomes for our clients."

FTI Technology provides clients with a choice of technology and service options to best meet their particular needs. FTI Technology is a veteran solution provider in global e-discovery, with award-winning consultants and services. The company provides Relativity solutions worldwide, across APAC, EMEA and the Americas. Relativity augments other technologies offered by FTI Technology, including Ringtail® and Microsoft Office 365 Advanced eDiscovery.

About FTI Technology

FTI Technology solves data-related business challenges, with expertise in legal and regulatory matters. As data grows in size and complexity, we help organizations better govern, secure, find, analyze and rapidly make sense of information. Innovative technology, expert services and tenacious problem-solving provide our global clients with defensible and repeatable solutions. Organizations rely on us to root out fraud, maintain regulatory compliance, reduce legal and IT costs, protect sensitive materials, quickly find facts and harness organizational data to create business value. For more information, please visit www.ftitechnology.com.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Relativity

At Relativity, we make software to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Over 180,000 users in 40+ countries rely on our platform to manage large volumes of unstructured data and quickly identify critical issues during legal discovery, digital investigations, and compliance projects. RelativityOne, the fastest-growing product in our company's history, offers all the functionality of Relativity in a secure and comprehensive SaaS product. Built on Microsoft Azure, RelativityOne is now available on five continents. Trace, built on Relativity and optimized for RelativityOne, brings e-discovery and monitoring activities together under one platform and alerts compliance officers to suspicious or fraudulent activity. In 2018, Relativity received the Financial Times Intelligent Business Award that recognizes the top legal technology companies with the greatest impact on the practice and business of law. Please contact our team at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

FTI Consulting, Inc. 555 12th Street NW Washington, DC 20004 +1.202.312.9100 Investor Contact: Mollie Hawkes +1.617.747.1791 mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com Media Contact: Kate Holmes +1.206.373.6521 kate.holmes@fticonsulting.com

Source: FTI Consulting, Inc.