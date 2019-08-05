FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Announces Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019



Second Quarter Consolidated Results of Operations

Net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $9,825,000 or $.99 per share versus $119,982,000 or $11.87 per share in the same period last year. Income from discontinued operations for the second quarter of 2019 was $6,776,000 or $.68 per share versus $120,465,000 or $11.92 per share in the same period last year. Second quarter of 2019 includes $536,000 in pretax profit related to the sale of our office building at 7030 Dorsey Road. Second quarter of 2018 loss from continuing operations of $879,000 included $1,085,000 in stock compensation expense ($682,800 for the 2018 director stock grant and $402,000 for vesting of option grants from 2016 and 2017 due to the asset disposition). The income from discontinued operations in the current year and the prior year is related to the sale of the Company's industrial warehouse properties in May 2018. The current year income from discontinued operations includes the sale to the same buyer of our property at 1502 Quarry Drive for $11.7 million. This asset was excluded from the original sale due to the tenant potentially exercising its right of first refusal to purchase the property.

Second Quarter Segment Operating Results

Asset Management Segment:

Most of the Asset Management Segment was reclassified to discontinued operations leaving two commercial properties as well as Cranberry Run, which we purchased first quarter, and 1801 62nd Street which joined Asset Management on April 1. Cranberry Run is a five-building industrial park in Harford County, MD totaling 268,010 square feet of industrial/ flex space and at quarter end was 32.8% leased and occupied. 1801 62nd Street is our most recent spec building in Hollander Business Park and is our first warehouse with a 32-foot clear. We completed construction on this building earlier this year and are in the process of leasing it up. This quarter we completed the sale of 7030 Dorsey Road in Anne Arundel County for $8,850,000. It was one of the three commercial properties remaining from the asset sale last May. Total revenues in this segment were $662,000, up $94,000 or 16.5%, over the same period last year. Operating loss was ($11,000), down $160,000 compared to the same quarter last year due to higher allocation of corporate expenses as well as increased operating expenses associated with the Cranberry Run acquisition and the addition of 1801 62nd Street to Asset Management this quarter.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

Total revenues in this segment were $2,633,000 versus $2,055,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $2,422,000, an increase of $556,000 versus $1,866,000 in the same period last year. Among the reasons for this increase in revenue and operating profit is the contribution from our Ft. Myers quarry, the revenue from which, now that mining has begun in earnest, was nearly double the minimum royalty we have been receiving until recently.

Development Segment:

The Development segment is responsible for (i) seeking out and identifying opportunistic purchases of income producing warehouse/office buildings, and (ii) developing our non-income producing properties into income production.

With respect to ongoing projects:

We are fully engaged in the formal process of seeking PUD entitlements for our 118-acre tract in Hampstead, Maryland, now known as "Hampstead Overlook." Hampstead Overlook received non-appealable rezoning from industrial to residential during the first quarter this year.

We finished shell construction in December 2018 on the two office buildings in the first phase of our joint venture with St. John Properties. Shell construction of the two retail buildings was completed in January. We are now in the process of leasing these four single-story buildings totaling 100,030 square feet of office and retail space. At quarter end, Phase I was 44% leased and 8% occupied.

We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Essexshire known as "Hyde Park." We have committed up to $9.2 million in exchange for an interest rate of 10% and a preferred return of 20% after which a "waterfall" determines the split of proceeds from sale. Hyde Park will hold 122 town homes and four single-family lots and received a non-appealable Plan Approval during the first quarter. We are currently pursuing entitlements and have a home builder under contract to purchase the land upon government approval to begin development.

In April 2018, we began construction on Phase II of our RiverFront on the Anacostia project, now known as "The Maren." We expect to deliver the building in the first half of 2020.

In December 2018, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with MidAtlantic Realty Partners (MRP) for the development of the first phase of a multifamily, mixed-use development in northeast Washington, DC known as "Bryant Street." FRP contributed $32 million for common equity and another $23 million for preferred equity to the joint venture. Construction began in February 2019 and should be finished in 2021. This project is located in an opportunity zone and could defer a significant tax liability associated with last year's asset sale.

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:

Average occupancy for the quarter was 96.37%, and at the end of the quarter Dock 79 was 94.44% leased and 97.38% occupied. Net Operating Income this quarter for this segment was $1,866,000, up $200,000 or 12.00% compared to the same quarter last year. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 66% ownership.

Six Months Consolidated Results of Operations.

Net income for first half of 2019 was $11,723,000 or $1.17 per share versus $121,542,000 or $12.04 per share in the same period last year. Income from discontinued operations for the first half of 2019 was $6,862,000 or $.69 per share versus $122,187,000 or $12.10 per share in the same period last year. The first half of 2018 loss from continuing operations of $1,572,000 included $1,085,000 in stock compensation expense ($682,800 for the 2018 director stock grant and $402,000 for vesting of option grants from 2016 and 2017 due to the asset disposition).

Six Months Segment Operating Results

Asset Management Segment:

Most of the Asset Management Segment was reclassified to discontinued operations leaving one recent industrial acquisition, Cranberry Run, which we purchased first quarter, 1801 62nd Street which joined Asset Management on April 1, and two commercial properties after the sale this past quarter of our office property at 7030 Dorsey Road. Cranberry Run is a five-building industrial park in Harford County, MD totaling 268,010 square feet of industrial/ flex space. It is our plan to make $1,455,000 in improvements in order to re-lease the property for a total investment of $29.35 per square foot. 1801 62nd Street is our most recent spec building in Hollander Business Park and is our first warehouse with a 32-foot clear. We completed construction on this building earlier this year and are in the process of leasing it up. Total revenues in this segment were $1,303,000, up $154,000 or 13.4%, over the same period last year. Operating loss was ($77,000), down $472,000 compared to the same period last year due to higher allocation of corporate expenses and operating expenses associated with the Cranberry Run acquisition and the addition of 1801 62nd Street to Asset Management this quarter.

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

Total revenues in this segment were $4,862,000 versus $3,827,000 in the same period last year. Total operating profit in this segment was $4,423,000, an increase of $1,016,000 versus $3,407,000 in the same period last year. Among the reasons for this increase in revenue and operating profit is the contribution from our Ft. Myers quarry, the revenue from which, now that mining has begun in earnest, was more than double the minimum royalty we have been receiving until recently.

Development Segment:

The Development segment is responsible for (i) seeking out and identifying opportunistic purchases of income producing warehouse/office buildings, and (ii) developing our non-income producing properties into income production.

With respect to ongoing projects:

We are fully engaged in the formal process of seeking PUD entitlements for our 118-acre tract in Hampstead, Maryland, now known as "Hampstead Overlook." Hampstead Overlook received non-appealable rezoning from industrial to residential during the first quarter this year.

We finished shell construction in December 2018 on the two office buildings in the first phase of our joint venture with St. John Properties. Shell construction of the two retail buildings was completed in January. We are now in the process of leasing these four single-story buildings totaling 100,030 square feet of office and retail space. At quarter end, Phase I was 44% leased and 8% occupied.

We are the principal capital source of a residential development venture in Essexshire known as "Hyde Park." We have committed up to $9.2 million in exchange for an interest rate of 10% and a preferred return of 20% after which a "waterfall" determines the split of proceeds from sale. Hyde Park will hold 122 town homes and four single-family lots and received a non-appealable Plan Approval during the first quarter. We are currently pursuing entitlements and have a home builder under contract to purchase the land upon government approval to begin development.

In April 2018, we began construction on Phase II of our RiverFront on the Anacostia project, now known as "The Maren." We expect to deliver the building in the first half of 2020.

In December 2018, the Company entered into a joint venture agreement with MidAtlantic Realty Partners (MRP) for the development of the first phase of a multifamily, mixed-use development in northeast Washington, DC known as "Bryant Street." FRP contributed $32 million for common equity and another $23 million for preferred equity to the joint venture. Construction began in February 2019 and should be finished in 2021. This project is located in an opportunity zone and could defer a significant tax liability associated with last year's asset sale.

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:

Average occupancy for the first six months was 94.88%, and at the end of the second quarter Dock 79 was 94.44% leased and 97.38% occupied. Net Operating Income for this segment was $3,497,000, up $346,000 or 10.98% compared to the same quarter last year, primarily due to substantial increases in NOI from our retail tenants compared to this period last year. Dock 79 is a joint venture between the Company and MRP, in which FRP Holdings, Inc. is the majority partner with 66% ownership.

Summary and Outlook

With this past quarter's dispositions of our assets at 1502 Quarry Drive and 7020 Dorsey Road for $11.7 million and $8.85 million respectively, the Company continued and has nearly completed the liquidation of its "heritage" properties. Of the 43 buildings owned and operated by the Company at the start of 2018, all that remains is the Company's home office building in Sparks, MD and the vacant lot in Jacksonville still under lease to Vulcan that used to house Florida Rock Industries' home office. We are trying to find a home for the proceeds from these recent sales in both opportunity zone and like-kind exchange opportunities.

This quarter marked the fifth consecutive quarter of increases in mining royalty revenue compared to the same period the year before and represents the segment's best ever six-month start to a fiscal year. To add some further perspective, the royalties collected through the first six months are more than what we collected in any year from 2009 through 2014.

Construction remains on schedule for The Maren and Bryant Street, with delivery expected at The Maren in the first half of 2020. While construction should be complete at Bryant St in 2021, the first residential unit should be delivered by the end of 2020. These assets represent an investment of over $80 million and will more than triple the number of residential units and square feet of mixed use we have in our existing portfolio.

This quarter Dock 79 reached its highest occupancy rate since this same quarter last year. Given the growing supply of multi-family in that submarket, the ability to continue to renew more than half our tenants during the construction of The Maren next door, while also growing rents speaks to the premium the market places on this asset's quality and waterfront location.

Finally, in regards to the proceeds from last year's asset sale, we are actively pursuing different projects in which to put the money to use while remaining cautious and perhaps conservative in terms of the standard of quality of any project we consider. We do not expect that our investors will have unlimited patience as to when this money is put to work, and no one is more anxious than our management team to return the money to our shareholders in the form of new investments. However, it must be an investment worth making. To that end, we have been repurchasing shares of the Company when we believe it is underpriced. As of June 30, we have repurchased 110,527 shares in 2019 at an average cost of $48.06 per share, and we have received additional authorization from the board effective today to make a further $10,000,000 in share repurchases.

Subsequent Events

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, on July 9, we were informed by Cemex that Lake County issued Cemex a Mine Operating Permit (MOP) for its "4 Corners Mine" on the property it leases from the Company in Lake Louisa. This is the last of the permits required to begin mining this property. In addition to completing all the work necessary to prepare the site to become an active sand mine, as a condition to begin operations, Cemex will need to complete construction on a road adjacent to the property within the next 30 months but can begin selling when the road is halfway completed. Cemex expects to begin mining in earnest and selling by first quarter of 2021. This permit is the final regulatory hurdle to a process that began with the purchase of this land in 2012. Once mining begins, Cemex's ability to realize these reserves should positively impact revenue and income over the term of the lease as it creates an opportunity to collect more than the minimums from this location.

Conference Call

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company engaged in the real estate business, namely (i) leasing and management of commercial properties owned by the Company, (ii) leasing and management of mining royalty land owned by the Company, (iii) real property acquisition, entitlement, development and construction primarily for apartment, retail, warehouse, and office, (iv) leasing and management of a residential apartment building.

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, JUNE 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues: Lease revenue $ 3,730 3,498 7,215 6,801 Mining lands lease revenue 2,633 2,055 4,862 3,827 Total Revenues 6,363 5,553 12,077 10,628 Cost of operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,472 2,131 2,959 4,529 Operating expenses 910 1,103 1,792 1,968 Property taxes 713 611 1,466 1,286 Management company indirect 610 455 1,202 816 Corporate expenses 551 1,709 1,196 2,388 Total cost of operations 4,256 6,009 8,615 10,987 Total operating profit (loss) 2,107 (456 ) 3,462 (359 ) Net investment income, including realized gains of $328, $0, $447 and $0, respectively 1,984 216 3,794 221 Interest expense (272 ) (807 ) (860 ) (1,650 ) Equity in loss of joint ventures (272 ) (11 ) (536 ) (23 ) Gain on real estate investments 536 — 536 — Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 4,083 (1,058 ) 6,396 (1,811 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 1,131 (179 ) 1,803 (239 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations 2,952 (879 ) 4,593 (1,572 ) Income from discontinued operations, net 6,776 120,465 6,862 122,187 Net income 9,728 119,586 11,455 120,615 Loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (97 ) (396 ) (268 ) (927 ) Net income attributable to the Company $ 9,825 119,982 11,723 121,542 Earnings per common share: Income (loss) from continuing operations- Basic $ 0.30 (0.09 ) 0.46 (0.16 ) Diluted $ 0.30 (0.09 ) 0.46 (0.16 ) Discontinued operations- Basic $ 0.68 12.01 0.69 12.19 Diluted $ 0.68 11.92 0.69 12.10 Net income attributable to the Company- Basic $ 0.99 11.96 1.18 12.13 Diluted $ 0.99 11.87 1.17 12.04 Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing: -basic earnings per common share 9,915 10,033 9,933 10,024 -diluted earnings per common share 9,960 10,109 9,978 10,099

FRP HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30 December 31 Assets: 2019 2018 Real estate investments at cost: Land $ 84,383 83,721 Buildings and improvements 144,779 144,543 Projects under construction 2,508 6,683 Total investments in properties 231,670 234,947 Less accumulated depreciation and depletion 27,472 28,394 Net investments in properties 204,198 206,553 Real estate held for investment, at cost 7,167 7,167 Investments in joint ventures 94,937 88,884 Net real estate investments 306,302 302,604 Cash and cash equivalents 56,169 22,547 Cash held in escrow 20,066 202 Accounts receivable, net 783 564 Investments available for sale at fair value 122,183 165,212 Federal and state income taxes receivable 27,206 9,854 Unrealized rents 459 53 Deferred costs 645 773 Other assets 463 455 Assets of discontinued operations 871 3,224 Total assets $ 535,147 505,488 Liabilities: Secured notes payable $ 88,857 88,789 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,044 3,545 Environmental remediation liability 92 100 Deferred revenue 858 27 Deferred income taxes 50,439 27,981 Deferred compensation 1,446 1,450 Tenant security deposits 252 53 Liabilities of discontinued operations 158 288 Total liabilities 144,146 122,233 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Common stock, $.10 par value

25,000,000 shares authorized,

9,863,451 and 9,969,174 shares issued

and outstanding, respectively 986 997 Capital in excess of par value 57,562 58,004 Retained earnings 313,373 306,307 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 1,210 (701 ) Total shareholders' equity 373,131 364,607 Noncontrolling interest MRP 17,870 18,648 Total equity 391,001 383,255 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 535,147 505,488

Asset Management Segment:

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change % Lease revenue $ 662 100.0 % 568 100.0 % 94 16.5 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 196 29.6 % 129 22.7 % 67 51.9 % Operating expenses 175 26.5 % 91 16.0 % 84 92.3 % Property taxes 90 13.6 % 40 7.1 % 50 125.0 % Management company indirect 73 11.0 % 50 8.8 % 23 46.0 % Corporate expense 139 21.0 % 109 19.2 % 30 27.5 % Cost of operations 673 101.7 % 419 73.8 % 254 60.6 % Operating profit $ (11 ) -1.7 % 149 26.2 % (160 ) -107.4 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change % Mining lands lease revenue $ 2,633 100.0 % 2,055 100.0 % 578 28.1 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 42 1.6 % 36 1.8 % 6 16.7 % Operating expenses 15 0.6 % 40 1.9 % (25 ) -62.5 % Property taxes 69 2.6 % 61 3.0 % 8 13.1 % Management company indirect 49 1.8 % — 0.0 % 49 0.0 % Corporate expense 36 1.4 % 52 2.5 % (16 ) -30.8 % Cost of operations 211 8.0 % 189 9.2 % 22 11.6 % Operating profit $ 2,422 92.0 % 1,866 90.8 % 556 29.8 %

Development Segment:

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Change Lease revenue $ 316 317 (1 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 49 57 (8 ) Operating expenses 95 367 (272 ) Property taxes 295 231 64 Management company indirect 442 292 150 Corporate expense 341 283 58 Cost of operations 1,222 1,230 (8 ) Operating loss $ (906 ) (913 ) 7

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:

Three months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change % Lease revenue $ 2,752 100.0 % 2,613 100.0 % 139 5.3 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 1,185 43.0 % 1,909 73.1 % (724 ) -37.9 % Operating expenses 625 22.7 % 605 23.1 % 20 3.3 % Property taxes 259 9.4 % 279 10.7 % (20 ) -7.2 % Management company indirect 46 1.7 % 113 4.3 % (67 ) -59.3 % Corporate expense 35 1.3 % 95 3.6 % (60 ) -63.2 % Cost of operations 2,150 78.1 % 3,001 114.8 % (851 ) -28.4 % Operating profit $ 602 21.9 % (388 ) -14.8 % 990 -255.2 %

Asset Management Segment:

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change % Lease revenue $ 1,303 100.0 % 1,149 100.0 % 154 13.4 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 373 28.6 % 260 22.6 % 113 43.5 % Operating expenses 384 29.5 % 229 19.9 % 155 67.7 % Property taxes 146 11.2 % 79 6.9 % 67 84.8 % Management company indirect 175 13.4 % 74 6.5 % 101 136.5 % Corporate expense 302 23.2 % 112 9.7 % 190 169.6 % Cost of operations 1,380 105.9 % 754 65.6 % 626 83.0 % Operating profit $ (77 ) -5.9 % 395 34.4 % (472 ) -119.5 %

Mining Royalty Lands Segment:

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change % Mining lands lease revenue $ 4,862 100.0 % 3,827 100.0 % 1,035 27.0 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 94 1.9 % 90 2.4 % 4 4.4 % Operating expenses 31 0.7 % 80 2.1 % (49 ) -61.3 % Property taxes 137 2.8 % 121 3.2 % 16 13.2 % Management company indirect 98 2.0 % — 0.0 % 98 0.0 % Corporate expense 79 1.6 % 129 3.3 % (50 ) -38.8 % Cost of operations 439 9.0 % 420 11.0 % 19 4.5 % Operating profit $ 4,423 91.0 % 3,407 89.0 % 1,016 29.8 %

Development Segment:

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2019 2018 Change Lease revenue $ 585 614 (29 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 107 114 (7 ) Operating expenses 141 475 (334 ) Property taxes 618 499 119 Management company indirect 837 533 304 Corporate expense 740 702 38 Cost of operations 2,443 2,323 120 Operating loss $ (1,858 ) (1,709 ) (149 )

Stabilized Joint Venture Segment:

Six months ended June 30 (dollars in thousands) 2019 % 2018 % Change % Lease revenue $ 5,327 100.0 % 5,038 100.0 % 289 5.7 % Depreciation, depletion and amortization 2,385 44.8 % 4,065 80.7 % (1,680 ) -41.3 % Operating expenses 1,236 23.2 % 1,184 23.5 % 52 4.4 % Property taxes 565 10.6 % 587 11.7 % (22 ) -3.7 % Management company indirect 92 1.7 % 209 4.1 % (117 ) -56.0 % Corporate expense 75 1.4 % 237 4.7 % (162 ) -68.4 % Cost of operations 4,353 81.7 % 6,282 124.7 % (1,929 ) -30.7 % Operating profit $ 974 18.3 % (1,244 ) -24.7 % 2,218 -178.3 %

Discontinued Operations:

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Lease Revenue 222 4,110 460 11,657 Cost of operations: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 12 1,217 41 3,102 Operating expenses 139 464 234 1,642 Property taxes 26 449 46 1,247 Management company indirect — 812 — 990 Corporate expenses — 655 — 1,402 Total cost of operations 177 3,597 321 8,383 Total operating profit 45 513 139 3,274 Interest expense — (187 ) — (587 ) Gain on sale of buildings 9,245 164,807 9,268 164,807 Income before income taxes 9,290 165,133 9,407 167,494 Provision for income taxes 2,514 44,668 2,545 45,307 Income from discontinued operations $ 6,776 120,465 6,862 122,187 Earnings per common share: Income from discontinued operations- Basic 0.68 12.01 0.69 12.19 Diluted 0.68 11.92 0.69 12.10

Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

To supplement the financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, FRP presents certain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measure included in this quarterly report is net operating income (NOI). FRP uses this non-GAAP financial measure to analyze its continuing operations and to monitor, assess, and identify meaningful trends in its operating and financial performance. This measure is not, and should not be viewed as, a substitute for GAAP financial measures.

Net Operating Income Reconciliation Six months ended 06/30/19 (in thousands) Stabilized Asset Joint Mining Unallocated FRP Management Development Venture Royalties Corporate Holdings Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals Income (loss) from continuing operations 335 (1,347 ) 25 3,211 2,369 4,593 Income Tax Allocation 124 (499 ) 109 1,190 879 1,803 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 459 (1,846 ) 134 4,401 3,248 6,396 Less: Gains on sale of buildings 536 — — — — 536 Unrealized rents — — 29 — — 29 Interest income — 526 — — 3,268 3,794 Plus: Unrealized rents 3 — — 228 — 231 Equity in loss of Joint Venture — 514 — 22 — 536 Interest Expense — — 840 — 20 860 Depreciation/Amortization 373 107 2,385 94 — 2,959 Management Co. Indirect 175 837 92 98 — 1,202 Allocated Corporate Expenses 302 740 75 79 — 1,196 Net Operating Income 776 (174 ) 3,497 4,922 — 9,021





Net Operating Income Reconciliation Six months ended 06/30/18 (in thousands) Stabilized Asset Joint Mining Unallocated FRP Management Development Venture Royalties Corporate Holdings Segment Segment Segment Segment Expenses Totals Income from continuing operations 288 (1,247 ) (2,362 ) 2,469 (720 ) (1,572 ) Income Tax Allocation 107 (462 ) (532 ) 915 (267 ) (239 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 395 (1,709 ) (2,894 ) 3,384 (987 ) (1,811 ) Less: Unrealized rents — — 116 — — 116 Interest income — — — — 221 221 Plus: Unrealized rents 29 — — 241 — 270 Equity in loss of Joint Venture — — — 23 — 23 Interest Expense — — 1,650 — — 1,650 Depreciation/Amortization 260 114 4,065 90 — 4,529 Management Co. Indirect 74 533 209 — — 816 Allocated Corporate Expenses 112 702 237 129 1,208 2,388 Net Operating Income (loss) 870 (360 ) 3,151 3,867 — 7,528

