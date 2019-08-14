FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2019

Quantcast

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 13, 2019. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2018 can be found on our website at www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release.

August 14, 2019

The Board of Directors

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

