FRO - Invitation to Q2 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  August 22, 2019, 04:06:00 AM EDT


Frontline Ltd.'s preliminary second quarter 2019 results will be released on Tuesday August 27 2019, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast

Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontline.bm and follow the "Webcast" link.

b. Conference Call

Participant dial-in telephone numbers:

Norway +47 2156 3162
Norway toll free 800 10392
UK +44 (0) 203 009 5710
UK Toll Free 0 800 376 7425
USA +1 917 720 0178
USA Toll Free 866 869 2321
Conference ID 8688637

Participants will be asked for their full name & Conference ID.

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.

The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontline.bm.

Replay details (available for 7 days)

UK LocalCall 0 844 571 8951
UK FreeCall 0 808 238 0667
Std International +44 (0) 333 300 9785
Norway 21 03 42 35
USA +1 (917) 677-7532
USA Toll Free +1 (866) 331-1332
Conference ID 8688637

Participant information required: Full name & company

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Source: Frontline Ltd.

